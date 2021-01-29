Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice
By:

Loic Duval’s JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac edged to the top of the times by 0.012sec ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Chip Ganassi Racing in the final practice for the Rolex 24 Hours.

The top four cars – representing all three manufacturers involved in the DPi class –were covered by less than one-tenth of a second at the end of the one-hour final practice at Daytona for the season-opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

But it was JDC-Miller’s new fulltimer Loic Duval who emerged on top with a 1min35.085sec lap, beating F1 exile Kevin Magnussen in the similar Cadillac DPi-V.R of Ganassi.

They were just hundredths ahead of Oliver Jarvis in the Mazda RT24-P that ran only five laps today, having skipped almost all of last night’s practice while receiving scheduled maintenance of a new engine and gearbox. Filipe Albuquerque drove the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 to its top time, just 0.053sec off top spot.

The two Action Express Cadillacs of Pipo Derani and Kamui Kobayashi were 0.6 and 0.7sec down respectively, with Dane Cameron completing the field in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, but an unrepresentative 1.7sec off the pace.

In LMP2, Nicolas Lapierre had a red flag-causing off at Turn 5 in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca which has looked to have an edge in speed throughout practice. That allowed John Farano to head the class in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks car, a tenth quicker than Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen in the High Class Racing entry and Tristan Nunez of WIN Autosport.

LMP3, as has come to be expected, was led by Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Ligier, while Rasmus Lindh finished the session in second for Performance Tech Motorsports. Third went to the highest-place Duqueine, that of Muelhner Motorsports and steered by Moritz Kranz.

Alessandro Pier Guidi slotted the Ferrari 488 of Risi Competizione marginally ahead of the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR to claim GTLM honors ahead of the Corvettes and BMWs.

The two Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracans of Franck Perera and Mirko Bortolotti topped GT Daytona, ahead of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 of Daniel Serra, while Richard Westbrook gave TF Sport’s Aston Martin Vantage its most competitive showing of the week with fourth.

Pat Long was fifth in the Porsche 911 GT3 R of Wright Motorsports, ahead of the similar car of Team Hardpoint EBM, driven by Earl Bamber.

The 59th running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona begins at 3.40pm local (Eastern) time on Saturday.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'35.085
2 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'35.097 0.012
3 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 5 1'35.132 0.047
4 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
DPi Acura DPi 19 1'35.138 0.053
5 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott
DPi Cadillac DPi 19 1'35.752 0.667
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'35.817 0.732
7 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'36.448 1.363
8 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'36.572 1.487
9 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger
DPi Acura DPi 12 1'36.754 1.669
10 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 18 1'36.871 1.786
11 81 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'37.105 2.020
12 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
LMP2 Dallara LMP2 23 1'37.755 2.670
13 82 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 15 1'37.892 2.807
14 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'38.104 3.019
15 51 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
Germany Sven Muller
LMP2 Ligier LMP2 27 1'38.796 3.711
16 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'38.803 3.718
17 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'39.188 4.103
18 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon
GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 26 1'42.584 7.499
19 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 19 1'42.603 7.518
20 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 26 1'42.726 7.641
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'42.910 7.825
22 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 12 1'42.920 7.835
23 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 24 1'43.022 7.937
24 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 19 1'43.072 7.987
25 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
United States Ayrton Ori
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'43.709 8.624
26 6 Germany Moritz Kranz
Germany Hoerr Laurents
United States Kenton Koch
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
LMP3 Duqueine D08 23 1'44.200 9.115
27 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'45.583 10.498
28 111 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'45.737 10.652
29 21 France Simon Mann
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 22 1'45.987 10.902
30 97 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 18 1'46.011 10.926
31 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 1'46.094 11.009
32 88 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 16 1'46.411 11.326
33 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'46.425 11.340
34 12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 12 1'46.475 11.390
35 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 22 1'46.511 11.426
36 57 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 15 1'47.046 11.961
37 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Germany Maximilian Buhk
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 13 1'47.061 11.976
38 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 15 1'47.273 12.188
39 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta
GTD BMW M6 GT3 14 1'47.775 12.690
40 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 11 1'48.759 13.674
41 7 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Charles Finelli
LMP3 Duqueine D08 4 1'48.809 13.724
42 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 17 1'48.825 13.740
43 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
France Yann Clairay
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 12 2'03.897 28.812
44 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 5
45 42 United States Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 0
46 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0
47 63 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 7
48 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0
49 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 0
View full results

 

