IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA season in LMP2

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA season in LMP2
By:

Era Motorsport, the team that conquered the LMP2 class in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, will run the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The #18 Oreca-Gibson will be driven by team owner Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman in all seven rounds, while Ryan Dalziel will return to the squad the seven-round championship and be joined by Ryan Dalziel for the remaining three Michelin Endurance Cup events. 

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our full-season effort,” said Tilley. “Our season last year was cut short, but it looks like we’ll certainly be making up for the lost track time in 2021.

“We had a strong run in last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was our first IMSA race as a team. This year, we won, which felt like an incredible feat considering how competitive the field was.

“It still hasn’t settled in yet. We had decided before the race that we’d enter the full season, and starting the season off with winning the biggest race of the year is just further motivation to run the entire schedule.”

The team made their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut last January, finishing third in their first-ever professional sports car endurance race, the Rolex 24 at Daytona. In their three races to follow, the team landed on the podium each time, but the season ended prematurely after a shunt at Le Mans.

In addition to running the full LMP2 schedule in the IMSA WeatherTech series, the team has also announced Tilley and Merriman will compete in the four-race 2021 Asian Le Mans Series along with third driver Andreas Laskaratos. The season begins this weekend in Dubai.

Series IMSA
Drivers Ryan Dalziel , Kyle Tilley , Dwight Merriman
Teams Era Motorsport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

