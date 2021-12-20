Era returns to Rolex 24 with winning line-up

Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel and Paul-Loup Chatin conquered the LMP2 class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener this year, and will begin 2022 with the same drivers. Merriman and Dalziel will be the full-season drivers, with team owner Tilley joining for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Further 2021 highlights included second place at the 12 Hours of Sebring, Merriman and another victory at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“It’s great to be getting the band back together for 2022 in IMSA,” said Merriman. “We really hit our stride as a team as the season progressed, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in this approaching race season.

I’m thrilled to be having Ryan alongside me for the full season, and it’ll be great to still have Kyle around for the endurance events.”

Added Dalziel Our 2021 season was amazing, winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona, then backing it up with a second place at Sebring was a perfect start.

“In my own head, I wasn't looking at other IMSA opportunities, I was super happy staying at Era in my 2021 endurance role. However, when Kyle offered me to drive full season with Dwight, I was completely ecstatic.

“Kyle and Sarah Tilley have built an incredible team and I am honored to be part of it for 2022. I can’t wait for Daytona.”

“I’m going to miss being one of the full-season drivers in our #18 Oreca,” said Tilley. “It is the right decision for the business and the LMP2 team as a whole, as we strive to build our brand ahead of LMDH. That said, I am delighted to be able to stay as the third driver for the Michelin Endurance Cup, and to defend our victory at the Rolex 24!”

Chatin commented, “It is very important for me to go back with Dwight, Kyle, and Ryan and fight for the first place again. The challenge is high but I am convinced that together we have the potential to achieve great things.”