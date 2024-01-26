Subscribe
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
News

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen have made the late call to swap Pietro Fittipaldi for the injured Clément Novalak for this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Pietro Fittipaldi, Reserve Driver, Haas F1 Team

During Friday morning’s final practice session for IMSA’s season-opener, Novalak was involved in a pit lane incident and sustained a leg and hip injury.

The team confirmed the injuries were not serious but was severe enough to sideline the Frenchman for the remainder of the event. As a result, Fittipaldi will join Nick Boulle, Jakub Śmiechowski and Tom Dillmann the team’s No. 52 entry that competes in the LMP2 category.

Fittipaldi, who will compete full-time in the IndyCar Series for the 2024 season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, has previous experience with Inter Europol Competition. He drove the ORECA 07 in the European Le Mans Series in 2022, helping deliver a remarkable podium drive after starting at the back of the field at Spa-Francorchamps.

“It's an unfortunate situation for the team and Clément,” Fittipaldi said.

“They have been doing a great job preparing for the Daytona 24 Hours. I got the call from the team asking me to jump in at the last minute at Daytona, and I'll be straight into green flag racing.

“Fortunately, I have experience with this car, and I did the 24-hours last year. It's not going to be an easy task, but I am looking forward to the challenge, and I'll do the best job possible for the team."

Although the team qualified second in class, it will likely have to start at the rear of the LMP2 grid due to the driver change, per IMSA SportsCar Championship rules.

Boulle will step in for the start of the race, which begins on Saturday at 1:40 pm ET.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Button forced to miss Chicago NASCAR return in “really good car”
Next article Daytona 24 Hours: Schedule, how to watch on TV and more
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024 Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Pietro Fittipaldi
More from
Pietro Fittipaldi
Pietro Fittipaldi wants "to be physically heavier" by start of IndyCar 2024

Pietro Fittipaldi wants "to be physically heavier" by start of IndyCar 2024

IndyCar

Pietro Fittipaldi wants "to be physically heavier" by start of IndyCar 2024 Pietro Fittipaldi wants "to be physically heavier" by start of IndyCar 2024

Graham Rahal signs multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Graham Rahal signs multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Graham Rahal signs multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Graham Rahal signs multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

IndyCar

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
More from
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season

PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season

IMSA

PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season PR1/Mathiasen adds second LMP2 car for 2022 IMSA season

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

WEC

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

Latest news

Daytona 24h, H1: Acura grabs lead from Cadillac after crash-filled opening

Daytona 24h, H1: Acura grabs lead from Cadillac after crash-filled opening

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H1: Acura grabs lead from Cadillac after crash-filled opening Daytona 24h, H1: Acura grabs lead from Cadillac after crash-filled opening

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

FE Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe