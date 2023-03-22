Subscribe
Previous / Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours Next / Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision
IMSA News

Ford Mustang GT3 breaks cover ahead of 2024 debut

Ford’s new Mustang GT3 racer has run for the first time more than a year ahead of its planned competition debut in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
1/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
2/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
3/4

Photo by: Ford

Ford Mustang GT3
Ford Mustang GT3
4/4

Photo by: Ford

Listen to this article

The car based on the seventh-generation Mustang and developed by Ford Performance in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsports is undertaking it first track miles at Sebring over the course of a three-day test this week.

Confirmation that the Mustang GT3 has started running came via a Twitter post of footage of the car on track at the Florida venue from Ford boss Jim Farley.

It is understood that the car was given a short shakedown last week at a test facility near the Multimatic workshops in Mooresville, North Carolina on which development of the car has been centred.

The first car was subsequently transported to Sebring where it joined the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R that will also begin racing next year and Toyota’s GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar for three days of testing starting on Monday.

Farley’s post included no details of the Sebring run, including which drivers are testing the car.

 

They are likely to include Joey Hand, who has been announced as the official test driver for the project and raced the Multimatic-developed Ford GT for the factory Chip Ganassi Racing squad in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2016-19.

Multimatic-contracted Harry Tincknell, who raced for the Canadian-based organisation in both the World Endurance Championship with Ford and the IMSA with Mazda, is also set to have an involvement in the Mustang programme.

Ford’s entry into the GT3 arena with the Mustang was announced at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2022.

It was followed by the launch of the seventh iteration of American muscle car at the Detroit Motor Show in October, after which computer-generated images of how the Mustang GT3 racer will look were released.

The car is powered by a race version of Ford’s five-litre Coyote V8 developed by M-Sport in the UK.

shares
comments

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision

Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision

IMSA

Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

MGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.