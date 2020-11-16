Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Ganassi was absent from IMSA in 2020 following the conclusion of its highly successful Ford GT program which produced 11 wins in IMSA – including two in the Rolex 24 at Daytona – and six in the WEC – including one in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

However, this announcement puts Ganassi back in the top class of IMSA competition, which produced 53 Prototype victories including six in the Rolex 24.

“We can’t wait to get back to IMSA and fight for the overall win after several years competing in the GTLM class,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “Our relationship with General Motors has expanded from the NASCAR Cup Series and we couldn’t be happier.

“Partnering with Cadillac is a tremendous opportunity for our team and we want to start delivering for them in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

The VP of Cadillac, Rory Harvey, stated: “We are very excited to welcome Chip Ganassi Racing to the Cadillac competition family. Their success across many forms of racing, including sports cars, will be a great addition to our IMSA WeatherTech line-up.

“Chip’s pedigree of winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona eight times, as well as their [seven] championships in this form of racing, gives Cadillac another stalwart team to compete for the 2021 IMSA DPi championship.”

Drivers have not been confirmed, but CGR’s incumbent legend Scott Dixon is expected to compete in the four endurance races. Dixon has won the Rolex 24 four times – three times with Ganassi, once with Wayne Taylor Racing – and he also won Petit Le Mans this year with WTR.