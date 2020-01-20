Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Garcia, Gavin uncertain of Corvette C8.R’s Daytona prospects

shares
comments
Garcia, Gavin uncertain of Corvette C8.R’s Daytona prospects
By:
Jan 20, 2020, 8:00 PM

Corvette Racing’s veteran stars, Oliver Gavin and Antonio Garcia, are positive about the new mid-engined C8.R’s progress but are uncertain how it will perform relative to its GT Le Mans class opposition at this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Gavin’s full-time partner Tommy Milner set Corvette Racing’s fastest time in Roar Before the 24 qualifying  which decides garages and pit stalls, and he was encouragingly just 0.108sec off the top time in class, set by James Calado in the Ferrari 488 GTE.

However, Gavin warned that the race will be several hours old before everyone gets an accurate picture of how the GTLM contenders match up.

“The C8.R is a brand new car and this is its first race outing,” said the 2016 Rolex 24 Hours winner. “We won’t know where we are in respect to the competition, and they will be looking at us and figuring out where we’re strong and where we’re weak.

“You can pick up little bits and pieces during the Roar and even in the two or three practice sessions before the Rolex 24, but you never really get a great idea of where you’re at until you get five hours or so into the race.

“But it always come down to the last two hours. It would be quite remarkable if we could come right out of the box and be super-fast, super-reliable and have a successful weekend the first time out.”

Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans title winner and 2015 Rolex 24 winner Garcia also sounded a note of caution.

“So far, the new Corvette has been quite decent in testing,” said the Spaniard who is entering his seventh season with the legendary team. “It is still very early stages for this car.

“Even though we think we are ready, there are things that can come up. We must do everything we can to make sure we are as prepared as possible. Then we can see what we really have.

“Our testing has been a consistent evolution between track days and simulator work. We’ve been able to develop a plan to develop the car even though we weren’t testing on the track. The correlation of data has been good. Everything that we have tested virtually is working in real life. That makes life a lot easier when you can use all your tools to improve.

“We continue to validate all the work we’ve done and what we find on the racetrack. We are on the right track.”

While Gavin/Milner continue to be partnered by Marcel Fassler for the endurance races, Garcia not only is working with a new enduro extra – Nicky Catsburg – he also has a new full-time partner. Jordan Taylor, who in 2017 won the IMSA Prototype title with the team owned by his father Wayne Taylor, and has two Rolex 24 wins to his credit, has moved to the GTLM class with Corvette, replacing Jan Magnussen. This continues a relationship with the Doug Fehan-run team that stretches back to 2012, the first of six years in which Taylor raced a Corvette in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Partnering Gavin and Milner, he won the GTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2015.

“I’m excited to go back into GT racing with Corvette in GTLM with all-manufacturer teams and all-professional drivers,” he said. “The class will get a lot of eyes on it with the first race for the C8.R.

“The race itself will be extremely difficult. I’ll have to get used to looking in my mirrors again! In testing, I was reminding myself to check the mirrors leaving certain corners so I could get in the habit of doing it for the race.

“So I’m looking forward to it. Overall wins are fantastic, but a win is a win; you still get a Rolex watch no matter what class you’re in! But for us in GTLM, the competition will be the same if not more difficult than in prototypes.”

 

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

Related video

Next article
Mazda has 'by far its best-ever package' - Tincknell

Previous article

Mazda has 'by far its best-ever package' - Tincknell
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Jordan Taylor , Marcel Fassler , Oliver Gavin , Tommy Milner , Antonio Garcia , Nick Catsburg
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

3
NASCAR Truck

Rico Abreu will not return to full-time NASCAR competition in 2017

4
NASCAR Cup

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Latest news

Garcia, Gavin uncertain of Corvette C8.R’s Daytona prospects
IMSA

Garcia, Gavin uncertain of Corvette C8.R’s Daytona prospects

Mazda has 'by far its best-ever package' - Tincknell
IMSA

Mazda has 'by far its best-ever package' - Tincknell

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy
Misc

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

Aston Martin names Dalla Lana Rolex 24 replacement
IMSA

Aston Martin names Dalla Lana Rolex 24 replacement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.