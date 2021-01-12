Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

shares
comments
Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
By:

Oliver Gavin and Townsend Bell will be part of Vasser Sullivan Racing’s line-up for this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

For Bell, it is a return to the team for whom he raced (and won) in 2020, but for Corvette Racing legend Gavin, it is a surprising breakaway from his GM roots.

Bell will join Zach Veach and erstwhile fulltime teammate Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, while Gavin will team up with Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz in the #14 entry.

This will mark the first season for the Jimmy Vasser-James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan owned team without AIM Autosport.

Gavin has a Rolex 24 victory in the GTLM class with Corvette among his 49 IMSA wins, but has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans five times.

He said: “I’m quite pumped to be joining Vasser Sullivan for the Daytona Rolex 24 and I’m excited to compete in the GTD class taking on the challenge of trying to win another Rolex!

“I’m joining a great driver lineup with Jack and Aaron in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 and will be looking for my 50th win in IMSA; I can’t wait to get started!

“Really looking forward to driving the Lexus, and big thanks to Jimmy and Sulli for having me on board to compete in the Rolex 24.” 

Bell won his class at Daytona in 2014, clinching GTD honors, and clinched GTE Am victory at Le Mans two years later. He was also part of the Lexus line-up that clinched second on the Vasser-Sullivan team’s debut at Daytona in 2019.

“I’m very happy to be competing for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus family in the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Bell. “We’ve had a lot of success there, including finishing first and second last year in the Daytona sprint race and placing second in the team’s debut at the Rolex 24 in 2019.

“We are all committed to continuing and building on that success and I am looking forward to driving again with Frankie and working with Zach Veach as he transitions to sportscars.”

Vasser and Sullivan issued a joint statement: “We are super excited to announce that Townsend Bell and Oliver Gavin have agreed to drive Vasser Sullivan Lexus entries at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"Both are extremely experienced, veterans of sports car racing and the Rolex 24 and have shown they are winners. We look forward to their contributions to the team as we pursue a win in the GTD class in this prestigious and historic race.”

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers

Previous article

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Townsend Bell , Oliver Gavin
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Robby Gordon’s visa ban lifted in Australia
Other truck Other truck / Breaking news

Robby Gordon’s visa ban lifted in Australia

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Baja 1000: Post-race notes
Score Score / News

Baja 1000: Post-race notes

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

RFR, Biffle adds sponsor partner
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

RFR, Biffle adds sponsor partner

Latest news

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Trending

1
NASCAR

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

18h
2
Formula 1

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

10h
3
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

1h
4
Other truck

Robby Gordon’s visa ban lifted in Australia

5
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

Latest news

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers
IMSA

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.