Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order Next / Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24

Romain Grosjean has expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will mark his first outing as a factory Lamborghini driver.

Jamie Klein
By:
Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Rolex 24
Listen to this article

The ex-Formula 1 and current IndyCar star is making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut this weekend with the Iron Lynx team in the GTD Pro class, sharing a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 with Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper.

It follows the news last month that Grosjean will be part of the Italian brand's twin attack on IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship with a brand-new LMDh contender in 2024.

Looking back on the build-up to his first sportscar race since he raced the Matech Ford GT1 in the FIA GT1 World Championship back in 2010, the Frenchman said he feels increasingly at home at the wheel of the Lamborghini.

"There is a lot of adaptation I had to do with the car because it’s fairly different from what I’m used to," Grosjean told Motorsport.com. "I didn’t know the track or the car, but my teammates have been amazing and have helped me a lot.

"They gave me a lot of driving time the last two days to help me get up to speed. [On Friday] morning I did a really good laptime.

"I still have to understand a few things, especially the ABS is a bit different to what I’m used to. I’ve been adjusting to that, but I’m happy with where we are."

Lamborghini struggled in qualifying in last weekend's pre-event Roar test, with the #63 Iron Lynx car placing sixth in the GTD Pro class and 14th overall among the GTD cars, over two seconds down on the pole-winning Mercedes-AMG GT3.

However, Grosjean remains optimistic that the Huracan GT3 Evo2 will be more competitive in race trim.

"I think the BoP is not the best for us, some cars out there are faster, but you can only control what you can control," added the Frenchman. "We have a really good setup for the race, the other drivers seem to be happy as well.

"Iron Lynx has done a good job to get this new car ready in a short amount of time. The car has been reliable so far. Hopefully we can get through the first 22 hours without any trouble and push for the last two."

 

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Grosjean's teammate Caldarelli added: "Qualifying didn’t go as we really expected, we don’t really know the reason why, but [on Friday in practice] we had a good feeling that we also had in the Roar.

"Still we have a few bits and pieces that we have to put together to find some performance. It’s a brand new car so we had some issues in Practice 1 [on Thursday], which we fixed, and now we have run without issues."

Caldarelli was reluctant to criticize the BoP with the brand-new Huracan GT3 Evo2, but conceded that Mercedes, which swept the top four positions in GTD qualifying, appears to be the marque to beat.

"We saw a very good pace from them, not only in qualifying but also in race sims," he said of the German marque. "For us in GTD Pro, Mercedes will be one of the benchmarks.

"But I see a couple of other manufacturers that can be really strong, like Lexus. It’s going to be a very tough race again this year."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order
Previous article

Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order
Next article

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Rolex 24
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 9: Cadillac back in charge, scare for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Andrea Caldarelli More from
Andrea Caldarelli
TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in Rolex 24
IMSA

TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in Rolex 24

Nurburgring Blancpain: Caldarelli, Mapelli lead Lamborghini 1-2 Nürburgring
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Nurburgring Blancpain: Caldarelli, Mapelli lead Lamborghini 1-2

Caldarelli gets Formula E rookie test call-up
Formula E

Caldarelli gets Formula E rookie test call-up

Iron Lynx More from
Iron Lynx
Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024
WEC

Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC

Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

A blank dashboard caused Stoffel Vandoorne's 24-second Diriyah E-Prix penalty, as an electronics glitch on his DS Penske Formula E car meant he couldn't arm attack mode.

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Porsche Penske Motorsport moved to the front of Rolex 24 at Daytona in the 15th hour after the erstwhile-leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura suffered an oil leak.

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Ferrari has undergone a winter of upheaval ever since it was announced that boss Mattia Binotto was stepping away from the Formula 1 squad.

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Video Inside
Kart Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Grand opening of the WSK season for the first round of the WSK Champions Cup from 25 to 29 January at South Garda Karting.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.