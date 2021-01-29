Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

shares
comments
Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports
By:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Guy Smith will return to the Sebring 12 Hours for the first time since 2013 with the United Autosports squad in March. 

The 46-year-old Briton, who won Le Mans with Bentley in 2003, will race an Oreca-Gibson 07 LMP2 car in the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on March 20. 

Smith will share the car with United regulars Wayne Boyd, winner of the LMP3 class in last year's European Le Mans Series, and amateur driver Jim McGuire. 

United is returning to the North American sportscar enduro for the first time since 2018, when Paul di Resta, Alex Brundle and Phil Hanson finished fifth in class at the wheel of a Ligier-Gibson JSP217.

Smith has competed in the 12 Hours on 13 occasions as part of regular campaigns in the American Le Mans Series, which he won in 2011 driving a Dyson Racing Lola-Mazda B09/80. 

“I have known Jim for many years: he used to come to my races when I raced in the ALMS and I have followed his progress from a race fan to a very serious and accomplished race car driver who is not afraid to take on the biggest challenges motor racing has to offer," said Smith. 

"To join up with the reigning ELMS, World Endurance Championsip and Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 champions, who are only based a stone’s throw away from my home in the UK [near Leeds], doesn’t get any better."

Read Also:

American McGuire, who first raced with United at the end of 2016, added: "I’ve raced with United Autosports in Europe, Asia and the Middle-East, so it is absolutely fantastic to continue this great adventure with the United family on this side of the Atlantic."

Boyd's previous experience in LMP2 came with a full six-race programme in the ELMS in 2018 driving a United-run Ligier.

United is also examining the possibility of undertaking further IMSA rounds, including the Watkins Glen 6 Hours and Petit Le Mans 10-hour race at Road Atlanta that are part of the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup sub-series. 

Smith stepped back from full-time racing in 2018, but made a return with the Team LNT factory Ginetta in the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship. 

He took part in the first four rounds of the season in 2019 at the wheel of a Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1 before the team dropped out of the championship.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: ELMS

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Previous article

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Drivers Guy Smith
Teams United Autosports
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Latest news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime
IMSA IMSA / Interview

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

Trending

1
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
IndyCar

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries

31min
3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

IMSA
36m
Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

IMSA
1h
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

IMSA
4h
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

IMSA
13h
Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura

Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura

IMSA
17h

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
4h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
4h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start 05:54
IMSA
4h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses 08:21:16
IMSA
23h

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR 01:00
IMSA
Jan 28, 2021

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.