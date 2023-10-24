Hanson to race Porsche 963 in IMSA enduros for JDC-Miller squad

The 24-year-old Briton will contest all five 2024 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events, starting with the Daytona 24 Hours in January.

Hanson has already impressed in endurance racing, becoming the first driver to win the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 title, European Le Mans Series crown and score P2 class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours all in the same year.

He has already contested multiple IMSA events, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and Six Hours of The Glen.

“I'm very excited to be joining JDC-Miller Motorsport for the 2024 IMSA endurance races,” said Hanson. “After my first taste of IMSA back in 2018, I am thrilled to be back in the IMSA paddock and above all, to be making my debut in the GTP class with JDC's 963 Porsche.

“I can't wait to see what we can achieve.”

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #22 United Autosports Oreca LMP2 07: James McGuire, Guy Smith, Phil Hanson, Will Owen

Hanson is also the youngest driver ever to win a WEC title, the youngest Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 champion, and the youngest ALMS and ELMS outright race winner.

“We have been following Phil’s career for quite some time and his accomplishments are very impressive,” said John Church, managing partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports. “He is a proven winner at the top levels of sports car racing and will be a great addition to the team.

“It will be fun to see what Phil can accomplish in a Porsche 963 GTP. JDC-Miller MotorSports is excited to take Phil to success at the next level of his already impressive career.”

JDC-Miller was named as the first customer team selected to run the Porsche 963 in IMSA. After its belated arrival due to supply chain issues, Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm scored four top-five finishes this season.

Rockenfeller has ruled himself out of returning to the team next year by signing with Ford’s Mustang GTD Pro squad for 2024. The team’s third driver for Petit Le Mans was Jenson Button, who is eyeing a full-time sportscar program next year – either in IMSA or WEC.