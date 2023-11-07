Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport has signed Brendon Hartley and Colton Herta for the endurance leg of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Hartley, who clinched his fourth World Endurance Championship title last weekend in Bahrain, will team up with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in WTRAndretti’s #10 Acura ARX-06, while Herta will slot in beside Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor in the team’s second GTP entry next year.

Both Hartley and Herta will get to compete in all five Michelin Endurance Cup rounds next year, with the additional drivers for the Daytona 24 Hours to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hartley has already made two IMSA top class appearances for WTR after a debut run at Petit Le Mans in 2022 and a second outing at Daytona earlier this year.

The Kiwi is also an overall race winner in IMSA, having scored a shock victory at Road Atlanta in 2017 when he joined Ryan Dalziel and Scott Sharp in an Extreme Speed Motorsport-entered Nissan Onroak DPi.

Hartley will combine his IMSA enduro programme with a full-season drive in WEC’s Hypercar class next year, where he is again expected to race the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID with team-mates Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley

“I really enjoyed my time with WTRAndretti at Petit last year and Daytona this year, so I jumped at the opportunity to compete in the endurance races in 2024 when Wayne [Taylor] called me. 

“WTRAndretti knows how to win and going to a two-car team will strengthen the whole operation even further.” 

Herta, meanwhile, is a race winner in IMSA in both GTLM and LMP2 classes, and made his top-class bow earlier this year at Daytona with BMW.

He has spent the majority of his burgeoning IndyCar career with Andretti, which joined forces with WTR at the beginning of this year to take on an expanded grid in the rebranded GTP class.

“It’s super exciting to join such a prestigious team like WTRAndretti for the endurance events,” said Herta.

“They’ve shown how successful they can be in the past and I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that!”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

WTRAndretti will expand to a second Acura in IMSA next year, effectively taking over the entry run by Meyer Shank Racing.

The outfit was runner-up at Daytona in the last two years, finishing behind MSR on both occasions.

It last won the Flordian endurance classic in 2021 with Albuquerque, Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.

“It’s exciting that we’ve managed to get the services of Brendon Hartley again and Colton Herta as our third drivers who will be doing the IMEC,” said team owner Wayne Taylor. “Brendon has driven for us before, and we’ve got to know him really well. 

“Obviously, Colton is a part of the Andretti Global group which opened the door for us with him. He’s won Daytona in a GT car and drove a LMDh car this year and did a really good job. I’m really excited about having both Brendon and Colton on board.” 

