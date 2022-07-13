Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season
IMSA / Lime Rock News

Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries

Jack Hawksworth will this weekend be reunited with the VasserSullivan team, Ben Barnicoat and their Lexus RC F GT3 after missing two rounds due to a training injury.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries
Listen to this article

Hawksworth, who is now in his sixth season racing a Lexus RC F, suffered several injuries after a fall from his motocross bike, forcing him to sit out the GTD Pro rounds in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

However, he and Barnicoat will rejoin forces this weekend in the #14 Lexus at Lime Rock for IMSA’s GT-classes-only event as they attempt to record their first win of the year together, after taking runner-up finishes at Long Beach and Laguna Seca.

“I’m really happy to be racing this weekend!” said Hawksworth. “Thank you to everybody at Vasser Sullivan, TRD and Lexus for their support while I have been injured and to all the surgeons, trainers and physios who have helped me get back on my feet so quickly.

“I feel very lucky to be healthy again and just can’t wait to put this all behind me and get back to the track. I feel fit and ready to go and looking forward to getting back to racing with Ben and the rest of the Vasser Sullivan team this weekend.”

Barnicoat, who won the GTD class with IndyCar ace Kyle Kirkwood in Detroit, said: “I’m thrilled to be back in the Lexus with Jack again. Jack has worked incredibly hard to be back in the car following his injury.

“It will be my first IMSA start at Lime Rock. It looks to be an interesting race on strategy with the lap time being so short, so I’m excited for the challenge.”

The #12 car, which runs in the GTD class, will as usual be piloted at the 1.474-mile Lime Rock Park course in Connecticut by Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo. This pairing has earned driver duo has earned two podium finishes in GTD.

