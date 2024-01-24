Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Helio Castroneves was left discouraged after being left without a chance to defend his crown at the Daytona 24 Hours, the season opener to the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
There are several drivers from the IndyCar Series competing in this weekend’s endurance classic, but Castroneves is not among them.
After making his Daytona debut in 2018, the Brazilian immersed himself – and quickly became a force – in sports car racing. During a stretch of his career that served as a brief hiatus from IndyCar, he helped guide Team Penske’s Acura program to a championship in 2020.
However, it was the move to Wayne Taylor Racing in 2021 that earned him the famed Rolex for winning the twice-around-the-clock classic, which happened just four months prior to earning his record-tying fourth victory in the Indianapolis 500 in a one-off – that turned into more – for Meyer Shank Racing.
Even with a full-time return to the IndyCar Series the previous two years, Castroneves continued to compete in select IMSA rounds, which included finding Victory Lane both times at the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona.
Entering 2024, he takes on a partial ownership role at Meyer Shank Racing – which is not competing in IMSA this year – while also reducing his full-time commitment to strictly a one-off as he hunts for a record fifth Indy 500 win.
Meanwhile, Tom Blomqvist, who Castroneves teamed with each the past two years in IMSA, will be taking on a full-time rookie campaign in the IndyCar Series with MSR. Additionally, though, the Briton will also serve as a co-driver for sports car endurance rounds with Action Express Racing, including Datyona.
Just because there are less chances behind the wheel, though, doesn’t mean the desire to compete for Castroneves has diminished.
Far from it.
As a three-time defending winner at Daytona, the 48-year-old was dejected to not get an opportunity to chase a fourth victory that would tie him with Pedro Rodríguez, Bob Wollek, Peter Gregg and Rolf Stommelen.
The most successful drivers in event history are Hurley Haywood and Scott Pruett with five wins apiece.
“Disappointed, to be honest,” Castroneves said.
“I definitely would have liked to defend the race win and tried to go four in a row.
“But I'm glad that I have a lot on my plate, as well, at the same time with MSR, even though MSR is not in the sports car program. We're working hard to come back in the near future.
“But yeah, I wish everyone a great race and good luck for sure.”
Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”
Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments” Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”
IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Porsche Penske “in a good spot” going into Daytona 24 Hours
Porsche Penske “in a good spot” going into Daytona 24 Hours Porsche Penske “in a good spot” going into Daytona 24 Hours
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller
Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles
Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.