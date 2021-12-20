Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Muller added to High Class LMP2 line-up for Rolex 24
IMSA News

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco, Lux join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24

By:

IndyCar aces Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward will join with IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco and sportscar stalwart Eric Lux for DragonSpeed’s return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco, Lux join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24

DragonSpeed, who won the LMP2 class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season-opener in 2019 and 2020, ran DeFrancesco and Lux to third in 2021 race, and have now mated them with two established IndyCar race-winners O'Ward and Herta in the #81 Kimoa-backed car.

Team principal Elton Julian commented, "This gives our streak of attracting top driving talent to DragonSpeed another massive bump. We already know how well Eric and Devlin can perform with us at Daytona from last year, and adding two of IndyCar’s brightest stars to our 2022 squad makes our prospects even more exciting.

“I can't help but think it's too bad we couldn't secure a DPi for this race, as this line-up clearly deserves one! Most of our LMP2 rivals are capable of delivering a fast, efficient, and reliable run. We aim to do the same and give our all-stars – all with plenty of Daytona experience – the platform they need to make the difference.

“I'm impressed by IMSA and the turnaround for LMP2 they've achieved going into 2022. The Rolex and the rest of the WeatherTech season look to be incredibly competitive, in LMP2 and across the board."

Said Herta: “I’m pretty comfortable at Daytona, but I’ve never driven a prototype before so I’ll be focused on getting to grips with that. The fact that DragonSpeed have consistently delivered a great car at Daytona is a confidence boost, and I can't wait to get stuck in with Devlin and Pato.

“I've been really good friends with them for a long time. Teaming up together at the Rolex is going to be a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward just a much to working with Eric as one of the top Bronze drivers.

“Driving in races like the Rolex is so good for your development as a driver, preparing you for different situations and making you more adaptable in terms of race strategy and driving approach."

O’Ward added: "I think it's a great lineup which gives us a real shot at winning. We’re all part of the same generation, so coming together for this race makes a very cool reunion. It's a long few days in Daytona and it helps to be able to enjoy the experience with your teammates.

“Sportscar racing is very different from what we do in IndyCar, with the priority on achieving a balance in the car that all the drivers are comfortable with. The heavy traffic with high closing speeds is another challenge, so factors like patience and consistency are critical at the Rolex."

DragonSpeed livery
DragonSpeed livery
1/5

Photo by: DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed livery
DragonSpeed livery
2/5

Photo by: DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed livery
DragonSpeed livery
3/5

Photo by: DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed livery
DragonSpeed livery
4/5

Photo by: DragonSpeed

DragonSpeed livery
DragonSpeed livery
5/5

Photo by: DragonSpeed

