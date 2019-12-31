Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay set to race for Mazda in Rolex 24

shares
comments
Hunter-Reay set to race for Mazda in Rolex 24
By:
Dec 31, 2019, 9:56 AM

IndyCar ace Ryan Hunter-Reay appears set to join Mazda Team Joest for the first round of the new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

While Mazda has yet to formally announce its line-ups for the 2020 IMSA season, Andretti Autosports IndyCar driver Hunter-Reay is listed as part of the roster for the Team Joest-run squad for this week's Roar Before the 24 test.

He joins Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, having subbed for Tincknell in this year's Mid-Ohio race.

The 2012 IndyCar Series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner last contested the Florida classic in 2018 with Wayne Taylor Racing alongside Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor. He finished second overall in the team's Corvette DP in 2013.

Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla are set to drive the sister #77 car, in what appears to be an unchanged full-season line-up for the Japanese manufacturer.

Pla was one of Mazda's two extra drivers for the Michelin Endurance Cup races last year along with Timo Bernhard, who this month announced his retirement from top-line racing. DTM champion Rene Rast was also part of the team's Rolex 24 assault.

#77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, Timo Bernhard

#77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, Timo Bernhard

Photo by: Bob Meyer

Elsewhere on the Roar test entry list, Tristan Vautier is listed in both of JDC-Miller MotorSports' Cadillac DPi-V.Rs. The Frenchman contested the full season in the #85 Caddy this year but has not been part of any of the team's 2020 driver announcements so far.

Read Also:

In LMP2, Performance Tech Motorsports has nominated Cameron Cassels, Robert Masson and Kyle Masson for the test. All three drivers were part of the squad's Rolex 24 line-up in 2019, alongside Kris Wright.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports has listed WEC LMP2 driver Gabriel Aubry in both of its Oreca 07 entries, with former JDC-Miller driver Simon Trummer and Ben Keating alongside Aubry in the #52 car. No other drivers are listed in the #51 car.

In GT Daytona, Michael de Quesada joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for the test in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 alongside Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase and NASCAR star Kyle Busch.

Rahel Frey replaces Ana Beatriz in GEAR Racing's Grasser-run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, while factory Lambo driver Marco Mapelli joins John Potter, Andy Lally and Spencer Pumpelly in the line-up for GRT Magnus.

Additionally, Felipe Fraga is listed in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 next to Keating and full-time drivers Lawson Aschenbach and Gar Robinson.

Porsche squad Black Swan Racing has nominated Keating's long-time driving partner Jeroen Bleekemolen alongside Sven Muller and Trenton Estep, while Turner Motorsports appears poised to run an unchanged line-up in its BMW M6 GT3 comprising Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Dillon Machavern and Jens Klingmann.

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Dillon Machavern

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Dillon Machavern

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule

WRT Audi squad adds Sebring to IMSA schedule
