IMSA reveals 2024 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar

IMSA brings its flagship SportsCar Championship back to the Motor City – at its new downtown Detroit street course – after a one-year absence.

It returns with a 100-minute sprint race featuring the GTP and GTD PRO classes, which will compete in a 100-minute battle on Saturday, June 1. The GT-only event at Lime Rock Park has been dropped to make way.

The addition of a fifth IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup event is an expansion of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to six hours on the weekend of 20-22 September. It hosts a 2h40m race next month – the series’ first visit to Indianapolis since 2014.

The schedule includes a total of six events that will feature all four classes, one event in which the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory and one GT-only round.

The GTD PRO and GTD classes each will compete in 10 races in 2024, with nine scheduled for the GTP class and seven for LMP2.

IMSA 2024 schedule

“Undoubtedly one of the key elements that has attracted our corporate partners and 18 automotive manufacturers is the annual schedule of events that IMSA is able to deliver,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “The venues and events we visit on an annual basis are world renowned and beloved by race fans and competitors everywhere.

“We are proud to unveil our 2024 calendar which once again delivers IMSA racing to vitally important markets throughout North America.”

Another change is that the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday, 14 July that also includes the GTD PRO and GTD classes. That means the top class GTP machinery will not make the trip to Canada but will race in Detroit instead.

Virginia International Raceway is now the sole GT-only race on the schedule on 23-25 August.

The traditional races at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Road America remain, with still no place for Mid-Ohio on the roster after it was dropped for this year.

The season will wrap up at Road Atlanta on 9-12 October with the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 also returns as the official warm-up for the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway on the weekend of 19-21 January.