Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Qualifying report

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2

Tom Blomqvist scored pole position as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returned to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in his Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05.

Charles Bradley
By:
CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2
Listen to this article

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor set the early pace at the 2.45-mile track, formerly known as Mosport Park, and worked his way down to 1m04.462s in his Acura – over a second under the lap record.

Friday pacesetter Blomqvist then produced a stunning lap of 1m04.394 that was right on the ragged edge in Turn 3, before he then slid right off the track at Moss Corner while trying to improve on his P1 time on the following tour.

“It was an absolute wild ride, I was over my limit, I’m not going to lie,” he admitted. “That session was a case of putting your brain to one side.”

Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Motorsports) was the fastest of the Cadillacs but over half a second off the Acuras. Alex Lynn (Chip Ganassi Racing), Olivier Pla (Action Express) and Sebastien Bourdais completed the top six, the latter suffering a spin at Moss.

Jarrett Andretti (Andretti Autosport) and Gar Robinson (Riley Motorsports) dueled over the pole in LMP3, with Andretti taking it by 0.072s. Ari Balogh will start third for Jr III Racing, ahead of Jon Bennett (CORE Autosport).

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the GTD classes, Mathieu Jaminet’s Pfaff Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R beat the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Frankie Montecalvo to pole position.

Jaminet started off with a lap of 1m15.703s, before a grassy off at the exit of the final corner cost him time on a potentially quicker lap. As Montecalvo reeled off a 1m15.633s to grab P1, Jaminet regrouped and lowered his best time to a class record-breaking 1m15.468s.

Montecalvo was second fastest overall, and first of the non-Pro cars, ahead of Alex Riberas in the Pro class Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage entry. John Edwards was fourth in the Team RLL BMW M4, just pipping Jordan Taylor in the factory Corvette C8.R.

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - IMSA qualifying results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 1'04.394
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'04.462 0.068
3 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'04.895 0.501
4 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'05.082 0.688
5 31 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'05.126 0.732
6 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'05.266 0.872
7 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'13.102 8.708
8 74 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'13.174 8.780
9 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'13.815 9.421
10 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'14.056 9.662
11 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kyle Marcelli
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'14.832 10.438
12 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.121 10.727
13 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'15.468 11.074
14 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'15.633 11.239
15 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'15.890 11.496
16 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'15.899 11.505
17 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'15.955 11.561
18 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'15.975 11.581
19 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'16.004 11.610
20 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'16.039 11.645
21 14 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'16.071 11.677
22 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'16.156 11.762
23 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'16.250 11.856
24 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'17.071 12.677
View full results
shares
comments
CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
Previous article

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist grabs pole from Taylor by 0.068s in Acura 1-2

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash
IMSA IMSA

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.