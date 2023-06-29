Subscribe
Previous / How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen

IMSA SportsCar Championship officials have certified the official results from the Six Hours of The Glen, which means BMW wins after the on-the-road leading Porsche was stripped of victory.

Charles Bradley
By:
#6: Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy

BMW drivers Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly can now celebrate their first Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) victory, despite crossing the finish line second to the #6 Porsche 963.

In post-race technical inspection, the Porsche was found to have a chassis skid plate measuring thinner than the legal minimum. It was moved to the rear of the class finishing order, which elevated the #25 BMW to first place.

After receiving official notification from IMSA of the post-race technical penalty in Sunday’s race, Porsche Penske Motorsport subsequently requested a protest.

IMSA supervisory officials reviewed documents provided by PPM but did not find anything that would have overturned the penalty decision. Official race results and point standings were released on Thursday morning with the penalty upheld.

“Obviously, we are pleased by IMSA’s technical group decision,” said BMW M Team RLL team principal Bobby Rahal. “There is nothing like winning, but I was most happy with the pace of the BMW M Hybrid V8 throughout the Watkins Glen race.

“My thanks to everyone at BMW who have worked so diligently on both sides of the Atlantic over a very intense period of time on the new-era GTP program.

“Our guys were in Munich starting last July assisting with the car builds. We received the cars in September and began testing in October. Five races into the season, we are winners.”

#25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

#25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

De Phillippi, Yelloly and the BMW squad were crushed to miss out on claiming victory on the track at Watkins Glen, but they learned of the Porsche’s infraction and were provisionally awarded the win later Sunday evening.

The victory has vaulted the #25 duo from fifth to second in the GTP standings, 64 points behind the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

“We didn’t realize how insane of a feat it has been for us to win considering we were the last manufacturer to start the program,” De Phillippi said. “Considering where we were at [the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January], it’s been an endless grind.

“We’ve had legitimate pace at the last couple races and we’ve proven that we’re in the mix now. We’re going to continue to keep pushing, and I think everyone realizes now that we are a threat for the championship and race wins.

“I think we’ve kind of taken everybody by surprise because we were the last to the party, but we’ve been swinging above our weight class the entire year, especially from Sebring onwards.

“That’s something we’re all proud of, but we want to be dominant and we’re not going to stop pushing until we get where we want to be.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

IndyCar

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car

Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car Red Bull restrictions "would have been disastrous" with troubled 2023 F1 car

Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull

Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull Albon: My F1 future is at Williams, not Red Bull

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained

Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe