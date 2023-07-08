IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2, ahead of Cadillacs
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist will start the IMSA SportsCar Championship race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park from pole position in his Acura.
Blomqvist lapped the challenging Canadian road course in 1m05.653s, just 0.08s ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport ARX-06 of Ricky Taylor.
Pipo Derani set the benchmark at 1m06.502s in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, which Taylor beat with 1m05.734s. Blomqvist then took over with 1m05.653s, 0.081s faster than Taylor, but admitted to a “messy lap”.
Derani worked down to 1m05.829s but stayed in third, 0.176s off the pace, the AXR Caddy losing time in the middle sector of the lap. Sebastien Bourdais was fourth in the Chip Ganassi Racing example, ahead of the first Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Felipe Nasr, who was eight tenths off pole.
The BMWs looked terribly skittish over Mosport’s bumps and yumps, with Augusto Farfus bucking his way to sixth in the first M Hybrid V8, fractionally ahead of the sister car of Nick Yelloly.
Mike Rockenfeller’s JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 beat the #6 works car of Mathieu Jaminet to eighth place in the nine-car GTP field.
In LMP3, Gar Robinson took pole position in his #74 Riley-run Ligier, ahead of Orey Fidani’s #13 AWA Duqueine and Ari Balogh, who was back in the #30 Jr III Racing Ligier after skipping the Watkins Glen race after his big session-ending qualifying crash there.
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Lexus beats Mercedes for GTD pole
In GTD, the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Alex Riberas and home hero Roman De Angelis led the way early on, with Riberas setting 1m15.314s in the Pro class car to De Angelis’s 1m15.478s in its pro-am entry.
Jack Hawksworth then took over in his all-Pro #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F with a new track record of 1m15.029s. Jules Gounon leapt to second in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, lapping in 1m15.250s, but didn’t endear himself to Hawksworth by pulling out in front of him.
Behind the Astons, Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R took fifth, ahead of the #12 Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo, who was second in the pro-am class behind De Angelis, ahead of Klaus Bachler (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4).
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|1'05.653
|186.435
|2
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|10
|1'05.734
|0.081
|0.081
|186.205
|3
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|1'05.829
|0.176
|0.095
|185.936
|4
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|1'06.266
|0.613
|0.437
|184.710
|5
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|14
|1'06.521
|0.868
|0.255
|184.002
|6
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|11
|1'06.801
|1.148
|0.280
|183.231
|7
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|10
|1'06.848
|1.195
|0.047
|183.102
|8
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|13
|1'06.946
|1.293
|0.098
|182.834
|9
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|11
|1'07.329
|1.676
|0.383
|181.794
|10
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'12.946
|7.293
|5.617
|167.795
|11
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|9
|1'13.355
|7.702
|0.409
|166.860
|12
|
Garett Grist
Ari Balogh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|13
|1'13.593
|7.940
|0.238
|166.320
|13
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|11
|1'13.682
|8.029
|0.089
|166.119
|14
|
Antoine Comeau
George Staikos
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|13
|1'13.884
|8.231
|0.202
|165.665
|15
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|13
|1'14.751
|9.098
|0.867
|163.744
|16
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|1'15.029
|9.376
|0.278
|163.137
|17
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|1'15.103
|9.450
|0.074
|162.976
|18
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|6
|1'15.341
|9.688
|0.238
|162.461
|19
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|6
|1'15.478
|9.825
|0.137
|162.166
|20
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|12
|1'15.494
|9.841
|0.016
|162.132
|21
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|1'15.508
|9.855
|0.014
|162.102
|22
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'15.584
|9.931
|0.076
|161.939
|23
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|8
|1'15.595
|9.942
|0.011
|161.915
|24
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|11
|1'15.670
|10.017
|0.075
|161.755
|25
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|11
|1'15.992
|10.339
|0.322
|161.070
|26
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|9
|1'16.100
|10.447
|0.108
|160.841
|27
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|10
|1'16.165
|10.512
|0.065
|160.704
|28
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|9
|1'16.196
|10.543
|0.031
|160.638
|29
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|13
|1'16.360
|10.707
|0.164
|160.293
|30
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|1'16.983
|11.330
|0.623
|158.996
|31
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|1'17.028
|11.375
|0.045
|158.903
|32
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|1'17.126
|11.473
|0.098
|158.701
|33
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|12
|1'17.213
|11.560
|0.087
|158.523
|34
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|1'20.469
|14.816
|3.256
|152.108
|View full results
