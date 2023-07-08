IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2, ahead of Cadillacs

Blomqvist lapped the challenging Canadian road course in 1m05.653s, just 0.08s ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport ARX-06 of Ricky Taylor.

Pipo Derani set the benchmark at 1m06.502s in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, which Taylor beat with 1m05.734s. Blomqvist then took over with 1m05.653s, 0.081s faster than Taylor, but admitted to a “messy lap”.

Derani worked down to 1m05.829s but stayed in third, 0.176s off the pace, the AXR Caddy losing time in the middle sector of the lap. Sebastien Bourdais was fourth in the Chip Ganassi Racing example, ahead of the first Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Felipe Nasr, who was eight tenths off pole.

The BMWs looked terribly skittish over Mosport’s bumps and yumps, with Augusto Farfus bucking his way to sixth in the first M Hybrid V8, fractionally ahead of the sister car of Nick Yelloly.

Mike Rockenfeller’s JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 beat the #6 works car of Mathieu Jaminet to eighth place in the nine-car GTP field.

In LMP3, Gar Robinson took pole position in his #74 Riley-run Ligier, ahead of Orey Fidani’s #13 AWA Duqueine and Ari Balogh, who was back in the #30 Jr III Racing Ligier after skipping the Watkins Glen race after his big session-ending qualifying crash there.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus beats Mercedes for GTD pole

In GTD, the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Alex Riberas and home hero Roman De Angelis led the way early on, with Riberas setting 1m15.314s in the Pro class car to De Angelis’s 1m15.478s in its pro-am entry.

Jack Hawksworth then took over in his all-Pro #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F with a new track record of 1m15.029s. Jules Gounon leapt to second in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, lapping in 1m15.250s, but didn’t endear himself to Hawksworth by pulling out in front of him.

Behind the Astons, Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R took fifth, ahead of the #12 Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo, who was second in the pro-am class behind De Angelis, ahead of Klaus Bachler (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911) and Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4).