IMSA CTMP: Taylor Acura leads Blomqvist in second practice

Taylor topped the 1h 45m session for the 34-car entry with a quickest time of 1m05.870s, a quarter of a second clear of all GTP rivals.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Colin Braun, who was fastest by a huge margin on Friday, again set a storming early pace in his #60 Acura. His 1m07.076s on his 14th tour was over half a second quicker than the opposition with an hour remaining.

Alexander Sims (Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R) and Filipe Albuquerque (Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06) took shots at it, with Sims getting to within 0.086s but Albuquerque was some three tenths shy. Ricky Taylor then took over the WTR Acura and snatched P2, 0.082s off Braun’s time.

There was a late red flag for Sebastien Bourdais stopping his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac out on track at Turn 5, the car having spun at Turn 2 early on. But he was able to restart and return to the pits, which sparked a late frenzy of fast times ahead of qualifying.

Taylor went to the top on 1m06.316s on new tires, half a second clear of Felipe Nasr’s #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, who had Mathieu Jaminet a tenth behind him in the sister #6 car.

Tom Blomqvist, in the MSR Acura, then produced 1m06.138s to briefly grab P1 but Taylor took it back with 1m05.870s. Nasr was third, 0.868s off the pace, ahead of a recovering Bourdais and Jaminet.

Augusto Farfus was sixth in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – keen to make amends after his first-corner exit at Watkins Glen last time out – ahead of Derani. Mike Rockenfeller (JDC Miller Porsche) and Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW rounded out the nine-car GTP field.

Garett Grist again led the LMP3 field for Jr III Racing, ahead of Felipe Fraga (Riley) and Matthew Bell (AWA) as yesterday.

Lexus leads Lamborghini and Mercedes in GTD

In GTD, Loris Spinelli set the early pace at 1m15.269s in the #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Madison Snow’s Turner Motorsports BMW M4, and that time went undefeated in the pro-am class.

Frederik Schandorff split them in the #70 Inception McLaren 720S with 30 minutes remaining, before Jordan Taylor grabbed P2 with 1m15.484s in the GTD Pro class Corvette C8.R.

Taylor was the top Pro until Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) topped everyone with 1m14.959s, with Jules Gounon also outpacing Taylor, but not Spinelli, in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.

Qualifying starts at 12:45pm ET later.