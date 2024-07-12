All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
IMSA Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1

LMP2 cars take center stage as GTP class takes a break, but some big-name drivers are freelancing against the regulars

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett, Louis Deletraz

#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

AO Racing’s Louis Deletraz set the pace in opening practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Deletraz beat Renger van der Zande (Tower Motorsports) and Ben Hanley (United Autosports) in the 90-minute session, which featured a 34-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.

The warfare for the top spot between the moonlighters saw Wayne Taylor Racing Acura regular Deletraz setting the pace at 1m07.895s in AO Racing’s Oreca, 0.003s quicker than van der Zande in Tower’s similar car, who’s usually seen piloting Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac.

Those early lap times were never bettered during the session. Hanley was third at 1m08.382s, ahead of another GTP refugee, Filipe Albuquerque, in the second United entry.

Colin Braun, who’s always been rapid around here, was fifth fastest in his regular Crowdstrike by APR machine. Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) was next up, ahead of Filipe Fraga (Riley), Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Pipo Derani (AF Corse).

The session was briefly red flagged for an off at Turn 10 by Daniel Goldburg in the #22 United Autosports entry. He was able to continue, as was Ben Keating in the sister #2 car, who went off at Turn 3.

In GTD, there was an early Corvette Racing 1-2, as Nicky Catsburg led stable-mate Antonio Garcia by 0.168s, with a lap time of 1m15.714s in his Z06 GT3.R.

Alexander Sims took the #3 car ahead of the #4 with 10 minutes to go in the session with a 1m15.696s, eclipsing Catsburg’s time by 0.018s.

Ross Gunn was third fastest in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, while the quickest pro-am class driver was Robby Foley in Turner Motorsport’s BMW M4.  

Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing BMW), Seb Priaulx (AO Porsche) and Ben Barnicoat (Vasser Sullivan Lexus) were next up, each in all-Pro entries.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 60

1'07.895

180.278
2 Canada J. Farano Netherlands R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 49

+0.003

1'07.898

0.003 180.270
3 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 57

+0.487

1'08.382

0.484 178.994
4 D. Goldburg Portugal F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA 22 ORECA 07 52

+0.532

1'08.427

0.045 178.877
5 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 61

+0.574

1'08.469

0.042 178.767
6 United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 58

+0.649

1'08.544

0.075 178.571
7 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Riley 74 ORECA 07 52

+0.727

1'08.622

0.078 178.368
8
S. Wiltshire
United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 		18 ORECA 07 49

+1.306

1'09.201

0.579 176.876
9 Argentina L. Perez Companc Brazil P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 52

+1.562

1'09.457

0.256 176.224
10 United States S. Thomas United States S. Huffaker TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 62

+1.653

1'09.548

0.091 175.994
11 Portugal J. Barbosa United States L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 54

+2.003

1'09.898

0.350 175.112
12 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
20 ORECA 07 62

+2.915

1'10.810

0.912 172.857
13 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 51

+7.801

1'15.696

4.886 161.699
14 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 46

+7.819

1'15.714

0.018 161.661
15 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 55

+8.127

1'16.022

0.308 161.006
16 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 46

+8.129

1'16.024

0.002 161.002
17 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 44

+8.155

1'16.050

0.026 160.947
18 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 57

+8.214

1'16.109

0.059 160.822
19 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 45

+8.254

1'16.149

0.040 160.738
20 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 46

+8.266

1'16.161

0.012 160.712
21 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 49

+8.266

1'16.161

0.000 160.712
22 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 48

+8.324

1'16.219

0.058 160.590
23 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 47

+8.340

1'16.235

0.016 160.556
24 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 37

+8.400

1'16.295

0.060 160.430
25 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 38

+8.455

1'16.350

0.055 160.314
26 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 50

+8.485

1'16.380

0.030 160.251
27 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 47

+8.567

1'16.462

0.082 160.080
28
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 58

+8.580

1'16.475

0.013 160.052
29
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
34 Ferrari 296 GT3 47

+8.587

1'16.482

0.007 160.038
30 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 39

+8.754

1'16.649

0.167 159.689
31 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 43

+8.763

1'16.658

0.009 159.670
32 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 52

+8.764

1'16.659

0.001 159.668
33
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 54

+8.778

1'16.673

0.014 159.639
34
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 2

View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Albuquerque steps down to LMP2 for overall IMSA victory bid at Mosport
Next article IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD
IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier

NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Pocono
NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

Indy IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

IMSA IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD
Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"

Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA