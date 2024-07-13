All Series
Practice report
IMSA Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

LMP2 regular outpaces GTP class star, as some big-name drivers go freelance, while Lexus heads the GTD ranks

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
#74 Riley ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga

#74 Riley ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Brazil’s Filipe Fraga set the pace in second practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the LMP2-led round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Riley’s Fraga beat Renger van der Zande (Tower Motorsport) and Colin Braun (Crowdstrike by APR) in the 90-minute session, which featured a 34-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.

Van der Zande set the benchmark at 1m08.351s in Tower’s Oreca, which was beaten by Fraga’s Riley-run version after 10 minutes with a 1m08.221s. That put him 0.13s clear at the top of the timesheets, which is where he stayed.

Colin Braun was third quickest in Crowdstrike’s entry, three tenths off the pace but just clear of Ben Hanley’s #2 car for United Autosports.

Friday’s pacesetter Louis Deletraz was only fifth this time for AO Racing, ahead of Scott Huffaker (TDS Racing), Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) and Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United machine.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In GTD, Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace at 1m15.68s before Pro class stable-mate Hawksworth beat that with 1m14.821s.

Madison Snow split the Lexus lockout with 1m14.952s, a tenth away from Hawksworth in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4.

Corvette Racing then entered the party, with Tommy Milner snatching second in the #4 Z06 GT3.R, ahead of Alexander Sims in the sister #3 car. Seb Priaulx rounded out the top five in AO Racing’s Porsche 911.

Loris Spinelli set the pro-am place in Forte Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Montecalvo, whose Lexus slipped back to seventh overall in the GT ranks.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Riley 74 ORECA 07 45

1'08.221

179.417
2 Canada J. Farano Netherlands R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 52

+0.130

1'08.351

0.130 179.076
3 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 59

+0.341

1'08.562

0.211 178.525
4 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 65

+0.373

1'08.594

0.032 178.441
5 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 56

+0.452

1'08.673

0.079 178.236
6 United States S. Thomas United States S. Huffaker TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 61

+0.734

1'08.955

0.282 177.507
7 United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 62

+0.823

1'09.044

0.089 177.278
8 D. Goldburg Portugal F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA 22 ORECA 07 59

+0.826

1'09.047

0.003 177.271
9
S. Wiltshire
United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 		18 ORECA 07 62

+1.099

1'09.320

0.273 176.572
10 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
20 ORECA 07 63

+1.472

1'09.693

0.373 175.627
11 Argentina L. Perez Companc Brazil P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 57

+1.665

1'09.886

0.193 175.142
12 Portugal J. Barbosa United States L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 54

+3.455

1'11.676

1.790 170.768
13 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 48

+6.600

1'14.821

3.145 163.590
14 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 47

+6.731

1'14.952

0.131 163.305
15 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 50

+6.927

1'15.148

0.196 162.879
16 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 58

+7.267

1'15.488

0.340 162.145
17 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 49

+7.357

1'15.578

0.090 161.952
18 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 47

+7.444

1'15.665

0.087 161.766
19 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 50

+7.459

1'15.680

0.015 161.734
20 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 35

+7.480

1'15.701

0.021 161.689
21 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 57

+7.501

1'15.722

0.021 161.644
22 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 41

+7.542

1'15.763

0.041 161.556
23 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 41

+7.558

1'15.779

0.016 161.522
24
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 56

+7.604

1'15.825

0.046 161.424
25 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 53

+7.666

1'15.887

0.062 161.292
26 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 44

+7.732

1'15.953

0.066 161.152
27 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 48

+7.816

1'16.037

0.084 160.974
28 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 46

+7.907

1'16.128

0.091 160.782
29 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 59

+7.944

1'16.165

0.037 160.704
30
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
34 Ferrari 296 GT3 48

+8.146

1'16.367

0.202 160.279
31 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 48

+8.200

1'16.421

0.054 160.165
32 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 13

+8.270

1'16.491

0.070 160.019
33
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 48

+8.513

1'16.734

0.243 159.512
34
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 57

+8.578

1'16.799

0.065 159.377
View full results
Previous article IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1

Charles Bradley
