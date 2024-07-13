IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

Brazil’s Filipe Fraga set the pace in second practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the LMP2-led round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Riley’s Fraga beat Renger van der Zande (Tower Motorsport) and Colin Braun (Crowdstrike by APR) in the 90-minute session, which featured a 34-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.

Van der Zande set the benchmark at 1m08.351s in Tower’s Oreca, which was beaten by Fraga’s Riley-run version after 10 minutes with a 1m08.221s. That put him 0.13s clear at the top of the timesheets, which is where he stayed.

Colin Braun was third quickest in Crowdstrike’s entry, three tenths off the pace but just clear of Ben Hanley’s #2 car for United Autosports.

Friday’s pacesetter Louis Deletraz was only fifth this time for AO Racing, ahead of Scott Huffaker (TDS Racing), Tom Dillmann (Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) and Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United machine.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In GTD, Frankie Montecalvo set the early pace at 1m15.68s before Pro class stable-mate Hawksworth beat that with 1m14.821s.

Madison Snow split the Lexus lockout with 1m14.952s, a tenth away from Hawksworth in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4.

Corvette Racing then entered the party, with Tommy Milner snatching second in the #4 Z06 GT3.R, ahead of Alexander Sims in the sister #3 car. Seb Priaulx rounded out the top five in AO Racing’s Porsche 911.

Loris Spinelli set the pro-am place in Forte Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Montecalvo, whose Lexus slipped back to seventh overall in the GT ranks.