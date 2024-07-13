All Series
Qualifying report
IMSA Mosport

IMSA CTMP: AO Racing's Hyett takes pole, Corvette tops GTD

LMP2 cars take top billing as some big-name drivers go freelance, while Corvette beat Lexus to pole in the GTD ranks

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett

#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

PJ Hyett took pole position for the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the LMP2-led round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Hyett’s AO Racing Oreca beat the similar cars of Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports) and Gar Robinson (Riley) in qualifying for Sunday’s race, which features a 34-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids have taken a break from the fearsome 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course near Toronto, formerly known as Mosport. Although those cars weren’t here, some of the top drivers still made the trip north of the border to drive the LMP2 machinery.

But, as per the series rules, the stars had to stand down for qualifying.

Goldburg set the benchmark at 1m10.119s, outpacing George Kurtz (Crowdstrike by APR) by 0.061s, but a red flag was quickly required when Dennis Andersen shunted the #20 MDK by High Class Racing at Turn 2. He was able to walk away from the wreckage after a high-speed spin ended in the tirewall at the unforgiving track.

With only five minutes on the clock for the resumption, finding a clear lap was at a premium. Robinson snatched provisional pole with a 1m10.031s and then a 1m09.690s.

The times then tumbled, with Hyett – who will share with Louis Deletraz tomorrow – taking P1 with 1m09.582s, from Goldburg’s 1m09.672s. But the red flag flew again when Luis Perez Companc ploughed his #88 AF Corse entry underneath the tirewall at Turn 3.

Robinson will start third, ahead of Nick Boulle’s #52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry. Steven Thomas was fifth quickest for TDS Racing, ahead of Kurtz, Ben Keating (#2 United Autosports) and John Farano (Tower Motorsports).

The session was restarted, but not for enough time for anyone to set a laptime.

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Corvette beats Lexus in GTD Pro

In GTD, qualifying got off to a false start when the red flag flew for Conquest Racing’s Ferrari 296, when Manny Franco ground to a halt at the pit exit.

That led to a truncated 10-minute sprint to decide pole, with Vasser Sullivan’s Jack Hawksworth becoming the first to dip under the 1m15s bracket with a 1m14.972s in his #14 Lexus RC F.

Fellow Brit Alexander Sims, driving the #3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R grabbed provisional pole from him with 1m14.911s, only for Hawksworth to snatch it back with 1m14.710s. That gave him a 0.271s advantage, as Sims backed off for a lap to regroup.

Sims then unleashed a 1m14.405s, taking the top spot by 0.235s, to which Hawksworth could not respond. Sims rubbed it in by going even quicker on his last lap, with a 1m14.373s – extending his advantage to 0.267s. That meant he’d set two laps good enough for pole.

“The car was incredible around this amazing place, I got a couple of really nice, clear laps – that was a really good blast,” said Sims. “We hadn’t been sure which direction to go in practice, but we had such a good car for qualifying.”

Frankie Montecalvo led the pro-am class in his #12 Lexus, impressively leading a phalanx of Pro class cars. “It’s absolutely my favorite racetrack that really suits our RC F,” he said.

Tommy Milner will start fourth in the #4 Corvette, seven tenths off his stable-mate Sims, ahead of Harry Tincknell (#64 Multimatic Ford Mustang), Madison Snow (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4), Mario Farnbacher (#23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage) and Marvin Kirchhofer (Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S).

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 9

1'09.582

175.908
2 D. Goldburg Portugal F. Albuquerque United Autosports USA 22 ORECA 07 8

+0.090

1'09.672

0.090 175.680
3 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Riley 74 ORECA 07 8

+0.108

1'09.690

0.018 175.635
4 United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 8

+0.174

1'09.756

0.066 175.469
5 United States S. Thomas United States S. Huffaker TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 7

+0.242

1'09.824

0.068 175.298
6 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 7

+0.435

1'10.017

0.193 174.815
7 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 8

+1.810

1'11.392

1.375 171.448
8 Canada J. Farano Netherlands R. van der Zande Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 8

+2.438

1'12.020

0.628 169.953
9 Portugal J. Barbosa United States L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 7

+4.309

1'13.891

1.871 165.649
10
S. Wiltshire
United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 		18 ORECA 07 8

+4.337

1'13.919

0.028 165.587
11 Argentina L. Perez Companc Brazil P. Derani Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 6

+4.613

1'14.195

0.276 164.971
12 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+4.791

1'14.373

0.178 164.576
13 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 7

+5.058

1'14.640

0.267 163.987
14 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 7

+5.478

1'15.060

0.420 163.070
15 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 9

+5.523

1'15.105

0.045 162.972
16 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+5.595

1'15.177

0.072 162.816
17 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 8

+5.611

1'15.193

0.016 162.781
18 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+5.736

1'15.318

0.125 162.511
19 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+5.808

1'15.390

0.072 162.356
20 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+5.810

1'15.392

0.002 162.351
21 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9

+5.937

1'15.519

0.127 162.078
22 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 8

+5.978

1'15.560

0.041 161.990
23 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 8

+6.023

1'15.605

0.045 161.894
24 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 9

+6.111

1'15.693

0.088 161.706
25 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 10

+6.160

1'15.742

0.049 161.601
26 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8

+6.225

1'15.807

0.065 161.463
27 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 9

+6.418

1'16.000

0.193 161.053
28 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10

+6.732

1'16.314

0.314 160.390
29
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 8

+6.790

1'16.372

0.058 160.268
30
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 9

+7.032

1'16.614

0.242 159.762
31 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 10

+7.239

1'16.821

0.207 159.331
32
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9

+8.540

1'18.122

1.301 156.678
33 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
20 ORECA 07 2

34
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
34 Ferrari 296 GT3 0

Previous article IMSA CTMP: Fraga fastest in FP2 from van der Zande, Lexus tops GTD

Charles Bradley
