IMSA Detroit

IMSA Detroit: Porsche fastest in FP1 after red flag for manhole cover fix

Porsche’s Nick Tandy set the pace in the opening practice session for the fifth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Detroit.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#6 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

On the series’ debut on the tight and twisty 1.654-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, Tandy beat Nick Yelloly’s BMW and Ricky Taylor’s Acura to the fastest time in the opening 90-minute session for GTP and GTD Pro cars.

Tandy consistently set the initial pace, working down to 1m08.390s on his opening stint, as teams discovered whether their simulations agreed with reality over the bumps and hard turns that are typical of American street courses.

The best of the rest early on was Gianmaria Bruni, the ex-Minardi F1 racer getting within 0.039s in the customer Proton 963, and Felipe Nasr made it a Porsche 1-2-3.

The session was then interrupted after 26 minutes for a manhole cover to be attended to on the backstretch. It resumed after a 16-minute delay.

Connor De Phillippi #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 leapt to the top of the times with a 1m08.097s. Mathieu Jaminet took over from Tandy in the #6 and improved to within a second of De Phillippi with 1m08.193s.

The fastest time was then pipped, by 0.003s, by Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06, which unleashed 1m08.053s. That was briefly beaten by Sebastien Bourdais in the Chip Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R, dipping into the 1m07s bracket with 1m07.976s.

Tandy reclaimed P1 inside the final 10 minutes of the session with 1m07.811s, but Ricky Taylor (in the #10 Acura for Albuquerque) beat it with 1m07.705s. Tandy wasn’t done and responded with a sequence of 1m07.558s, 1m07.242s and 1m06.899s.

Fellow Brit Yelloly took over from De Phillippi in the #25 BMW and got within six tenths of Tandy with 1m07.479s. Taylor ended up third but was eight tenths in arrears, with the #24 BMW of Philipp Eng in fourth.

Renger van der Zande graced the Turn 1 and Turn 3 run-offs on his way to fifth in the CGR Cadillac, ahead of Bruni. Jack Aitken was seventh in the Action Express-run Caddy, ahead of Dane Cameron’s #7 Porsche, Louis Deletraz (Acura) and Tijmen van der Helm (JDC Porsche).

Corvette beats Mustang in GTD Pro muscle car clash

In GTD Pro, Dirk Muller set the early pace as Ford was clearly keen to show off its new Multimatic Mustang’s abilities on a track that’s in the shadow of General Motors’ global HQ at the Renaissance Center.

But Chevrolet struck back almost immediately, with Tommy Milner taking P1 in his #4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R and it soon became a 1-2 with Antonio Garcia joining the party in the #3 sister car.

Ferrari took the top spot after the 20-minute mark, as Albert Costa produced 1m12.540s on Conquest Racing’s debut in the all-pro class, pipping Milner by 0.057s.

Milner then paid a visit to the Turn 1 run-off before rejoining and lowering his pace to 1m12.220s, which was topped by Garcia at 1m11.815s. Milner subsequently beat that with 1m11.767s, to lead the class by 0.048s.

Following the red flag for the manhole cover repair, Costa retook the class lead with 1m10.992s before Alexander Sims took over from Garcia and produced 1m10.509s.

In for Muller, Joey Hand jumped up to second in the #65 Mustang with a 1m10.846s, over a third of a second off the pace, but just ahead of Milner and Costa.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 46

1'06.899

126.459
2 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 44

+0.580

1'07.479

0.580 125.372
3 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 51

+0.806

1'07.705

0.226 124.954
4 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 45

+0.867

1'07.766

0.061 124.841
5 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 44

+1.012

1'07.911

0.145 124.575
6 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 56

+1.190

1'08.089

0.178 124.249
7 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 51

+1.216

1'08.115

0.026 124.202
8 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 50

+1.414

1'08.313

0.198 123.842
9 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 52

+2.040

1'08.939

0.626 122.717
10 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 46

+2.146

1'09.045

0.106 122.529
11 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 49

+3.610

1'10.509

1.464 119.985
12 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 44

+3.947

1'10.846

0.337 119.414
13 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 52

+3.990

1'10.889

0.043 119.342
14 Brazil D. Serra
A. Costa Conquest Racing
35 Ferrari 296 GT3 49

+4.093

1'10.992

0.103 119.168
15 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 52

+4.215

1'11.114

0.122 118.964
16 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 39

+4.297

1'11.196

0.082 118.827
17 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 46

+4.583

1'11.482

0.286 118.351
18 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 35

+4.588

1'11.487

0.005 118.343
19 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 22

+4.805

1'11.704

0.217 117.985
20 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 50

+4.810

1'11.709

0.005 117.977
21 Canada P. Thompson United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan 15 Lexus RC F GT3 33

+5.447

1'12.346

0.637 116.938
View full results

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
