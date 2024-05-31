All Series
Qualifying report
IMSA Detroit

IMSA Detroit: Porsche 1-2 in GTP qualifying, Corvette sweeps GTD Pro

Porsche’s Nick Tandy set pole position for the fifth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, a 100-minute super sprint event, at Detroit.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#6 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

On the series’ debut on the tight and twisty 1.654-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, Tandy beat Penske stable-mate Dane Cameron and Cadillac’s Sebastien Bourdais to the fastest time in qualifying for GTP, while Antonio Garcia scored GTD Pro pole position as Corvette swept the field on home turf.

There was an immediate strategy play, as both of Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s pitted for fresh Michelins, which would mean some extra warm-up lap pain in the quickfire 15-minute session but would produce more grip later.

Pipo Derani set the benchmark in the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R at 1m06.861s before Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 beat that with 1m06.539s.

With the new tires up to temperature, Cameron snatched P1 in the #7 Penske Porsche by lapping in 1m05.770s, over three tenths clear of Derani.

With five minutes remaining, Albuquerque got within 0.066s of Cameron in P2 with 1m05.836s, with Jordan Taylor getting into the top three with the #40 Acura.

Tandy rose to third in the #6 Porsche, 0.079s off the pace, as the clock ticked towards the end of the session.

Bourdais (Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac) hit the top spot with three minutes to go at 1m05.762s, with Albuquerque just 0.005s behind. But Tandy was the man to watch, grabbing P1 with 2m30s remaining with 1m05.390s and Cameron making it a PPM 1-2 – despite both cars clipping the walls on their fast laps.

“It’s a tiny, narrow track and these are big cars,” said Tandy. “To find the limit, you have to go over it. I touched the wall twice in one lap, and that should’ve been a faster one.”

Derani then crashed at Turn 5, hitting the wall with first the rear and then the front of his Caddy, bringing out the red flag and ending the session.

Bourdais will start behind the Porsches in third, ahead of the Acuras of Albuquerque and Taylor. The BMWs, which looked strong in practice, will start sixth and eighth. Philipp Eng, who topped FP2, was six tenths off the pace, with Nick Yelloly over a second off.

Bent Viscaal will start seventh in the Proton Porsche 963, with Tijmen van der Helm’s JDC-Miller version in ninth. Derani will bring up the rear of the class, as his fastest two times were deleted.

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Garcia leads Corvette 1-2 in GTD Pro

In GTD Pro, under the shadows of General Motors’ giant Renaissance Center towers that dominate the skyline here, the pressure was on Chevrolet’s Corvette squad to perform.

Tommy Milner rocketed his #4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R around to 1m09.949s to set the benchmark, with team-mate Antonio Garcia just 0.019s behind in the #3 sister car.

Seb Priaulx gatecrashed their party in AO Racing’s #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R, his 1m09.964s beating Garcia by 0.004s with five minutes of qualifying to go.

Priaulx then briefly snatched P1 with 1m09.794s until Garcia denied him moments later on a 1m09.695s, but Milner beat them both with 1m09.663s in a pulsating battle for pole.

Garcia switched the ’Vette order by producing 1m09.458s and then 1m09.227s. On his final lap, he unleashed a mighty 1m09.092s to seal the deal.

Milner trimmed his time down to 1m09.428s, but that was 0.336s shy of pole – but he came perilously close to shunting at Turn 1.

Jack Hawksworth was best of the rest in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, his 1m09.626s over half a second off the pace of Garcia.

Priaulx will start fourth, ahead of Factory Ferrari racer Daniel Serra, who produced 1m09.779s on Conquest Racing’s debut with its 296 in the all-pro class.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 11

1'05.390

129.378
2 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 11

+0.124

1'05.514

0.124 129.133
3 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

+0.372

1'05.762

0.248 128.646
4 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 11

+0.377

1'05.767

0.005 128.636
5 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 11

+0.511

1'05.901

0.134 128.374
6 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.611

1'06.001

0.100 128.180
7 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 11

+0.936

1'06.326

0.325 127.552
8 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 9

+1.035

1'06.425

0.099 127.362
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 11

+1.267

1'06.657

0.232 126.918
10 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 10

+1.471

1'06.861

0.204 126.531
11 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 14

+3.702

1'09.092

2.231 122.445
12 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 13

+4.038

1'09.428

0.336 121.853
13 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 14

+4.236

1'09.626

0.198 121.506
14 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12

+4.315

1'09.705

0.079 121.369
15 Brazil D. Serra
A. Costa Conquest Racing
35 Ferrari 296 GT3 13

+4.409

1'09.799

0.094 121.205
16 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 13

+4.501

1'09.891

0.092 121.046
17 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 12

+4.607

1'09.997

0.106 120.862
18 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 13

+4.635

1'10.025

0.028 120.814
19 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 11

+5.011

1'10.401

0.376 120.169
20 Canada P. Thompson United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan 15 Lexus RC F GT3 13

+5.076

1'10.466

0.065 120.058
21 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 11

+5.859

1'11.249

0.783 118.739
View full results

