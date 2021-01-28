Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

shares
comments
GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
By:

This year will mark the final season of GTLM in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as the series switches to two GT3-based series.

GTD Pro will include cars built to FIA GT3 technical regulations, offering the opportunity for factory teams and driver lineups to compete in the class. Customer teams featuring Pro-Am or Am-Am lineups will have the choice of competing in either GTD Pro or the standard GTD class.

The news comes as GTLM has dwindled to just three full-time entries in 2021 – two Corvette C8.Rs and the WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR. The field is boosted at to five at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans thanks to the inclusion of BMW M8s, and six at the Rolex 24 with the further addition of Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 488.

“The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has long been regarded as featuring the world’s greatest GT manufacturers, teams and drivers and some of the world’s most exciting and competitive professional GT endurance racing through the GTLM class,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “We believe the move to GTD Pro offers the best opportunity for manufacturers and teams to continue that legacy well into the future.

“We expect considerable manufacturer participation when we kick off the GTD Pro class a year from now in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona.” 

New FIA GT3 technical regulations will debut in 2022. New cars built to those specifications, as well as any existing cars upgraded through “Evo” kits will be eligible to compete in GTD Pro and GTD starting next year.

There are nine manufacturers currently participating in IMSA with GT3 cars in the GTD class.

 

Read Also:

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Previous article

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

Jax Raceways 1999 Banquet
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Jax Raceways 1999 Banquet

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

Gen-7 will be “revolutionary, not evolutionary”, says Toyota boss
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Gen-7 will be “revolutionary, not evolutionary”, says Toyota boss

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Latest news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Trending

1
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

23h
2
Formula 1

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

7h
3
NASCAR

Jax Raceways 1999 Banquet

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

2h

Latest news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

IMSA
12m
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

IMSA
28m
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Le Mans
1h
Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

IMSA
2h
Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

Cetilar not ruling out further IMSA outings in 2021

IMSA
3h

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.