Subscribe
Previous / Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers Next / Taylor ready to “take risks” in IMSA GTP title showdown races
IMSA / Indianapolis Practice report

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in second practice

Matt Campbell continued to set the tone in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s return to the Indianapolis Road Course, replicating Friday’s success by pacing Saturday morning’s second practice.

By:
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

GTP

The 28-year-old Aussie jumped to P1 with just over 32 minutes remaining in the session, toppling Penske team-mate Nick Tandy with a quick lap of 1m15.207s on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit.

Campbell’s quick run of 1m14.085s, which came with clear track in the closing minutes after GTP and GTD Pro were the only cars pounding laps, was the fastest time so far.

Although Tandy was on the top spot at one point, it was actually co-driver Mathieu Jaminet that pushed Campbell to the limit, firing off a stout 1m14.270s flyer to fall 0.185 of a second off the top spot.

After not being relevant during Friday’s opening practice, BMW M Team RLL vaulted with both entries in third and fourth, led by the #24 of Phillip Eng and followed by the #25 of Nick Yelloly.

The #01 Cadillac V-Series.R of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the rest of the top five. 

LMP2

Prior to the GTP and GTD Pro cars taking to the track 15 minutes into the session, the #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 driven by Paul-Loup Chatin set the quickest lap at 1m17.386s. However, it would be Mikkel Jensen, driving the #11 TDS Racing entry to ultimately be best in class after a 1m16.758s lap.

Ben Hanley rolled the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry to second, trailing by 0.065s at the end of the session.

Dwight Merriman, driving the #18 Era Motorsport entry, spun in Turn 12 in the opening five minutes but was able to continue on. Moments later, Hanley’s co-driver, George Kurtz, went off course in Turn 7 before also being able to continue on. Neither incident brought a halt to the session.

The first red flag came out roughly 30 minutes into practice after the #8 Tower Motorsports entry of Louis Deletraz went off course and beached it in the Turn 1 gravel trap.

LMP3

Matthew Bell put the #13 Duequeine D08 for AWA out front in the LMP3 category with a quick lap of 1m20.840s. The #54 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS P320 driven by Dakota Dickerson was second at an ultra-slim 0.003s behind.

A second red flag came out with just over 15 minutes remaining, which ended the session for GTD, LMP2 and LMP3, after Bell’s co-driver, Orey Fidani, went off in Turn 4 and was stranded in the gravel trap.  

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

GTD Pro

Klaus Bachler was fastest in GTD Pro, drawing out a maximum effort of 1m22.905s in the #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Pfaff Motorsports.

The #79 Mercedes AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon (WeatherTech Racing) was second, 0.263s behind.

GTD

The #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Forte Racing Powered by US RaceTronics ended fastest, with Loris Spinelli putting down a flyer at 1m23.025s.

Mikael Grenier was second in the in the #32 Mercedes AMG GT3 for Korthoff/Preston Motorsports, trailing by 0.459s.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

Taylor ready to “take risks” in IMSA GTP title showdown races
More from
Joey Barnes
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

IMSA
Indianapolis

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

Latest news

"Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win

"Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win

SGT Super GT
Sugo

"Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win "Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win

Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash

Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash

SGT Super GT
Sugo

Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash

Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests

Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests

SUPC Supercars
Sandown

Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe