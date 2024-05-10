IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1
Acura’s Filipe Albuquerque set the pace in IMSA SportsCar Championship practice at Laguna Seca, which was interrupted by a red flag for Jack Aitken’s big crash.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Albuquerque beat BMW’s Philipp Eng and Mathieu Jaminet (Porsche Penske Motorsport 963) in the 90-minute opening practice session for the fourth round of the series.
Eng set the pace early in the session in his #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 with a lap of 1m14.453s, before Albuquerque’s #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 just beat that with 1m14.434s.
“I felt really good, I felt really connected with the car,” said Albuquerque. “The new asphalt has changed this track completely, in a very positive way.”
Aitken had just taken P2 at the time, 0.28s off the pace in the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R, when he crashed heavily into the tirewall at Turn 4, recording a 50g impact according to IMSA radio.
Louis Deletraz was fourth quickest in sister #40 Acura to the pacesetter, ahead of Aitken and Nick Yelloly (#25 BMW).
The second Caddy, the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run example, was stranded in the garage for much of the early running with a water leak. The car ended up seventh in Sebastien Bourdais’ hands.
Felipe Nasr was eighth in the #7 PPM Porsche from the customer 963s of Richard Westbrook (JDC-Miller) and Gianmaria Bruni (Proton).
Porsche pips Corvette in GTD
In GTD, Antonio Garcia led the early going in his #3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R with a lap of 1m24.099s.
Seb Priaulx’s AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R beat that in the closing moments by 0.193s with a fastest time of 1m24.299s.
Nicky Catsburg was third in the second Corvette, while Philip Ellis led the pro-am GTD class in the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes.
Practice two starts at 12:15pm ET on Saturday before qualifying at 7:35pm ET.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|39
|
1'14.434
|108.241
|2
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|41
|
+0.019
1'14.453
|0.019
|108.213
|3
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|46
|
+0.089
1'14.523
|0.070
|108.112
|4
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|42
|
+0.243
1'14.677
|0.154
|107.889
|5
|P. Derani J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|14
|
+0.300
1'14.734
|0.057
|107.806
|6
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|42
|
+0.378
1'14.812
|0.078
|107.694
|7
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|22
|
+0.668
1'15.102
|0.290
|107.278
|8
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|41
|
+0.709
1'15.143
|0.041
|107.220
|9
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|45
|
+1.307
1'15.741
|0.598
|106.373
|10
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|52
|
+1.374
1'15.808
|0.067
|106.279
|11
|
L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|45
|
+6.748
1'21.182
|5.374
|99.244
|12
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|25
|
+6.941
1'21.375
|0.193
|99.008
|13
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|41
|
+6.970
1'21.404
|0.029
|98.973
|14
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|45
|
+7.041
1'21.475
|0.071
|98.887
|15
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|
+7.140
1'21.574
|0.099
|98.767
|16
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|557
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|
+7.272
1'21.706
|0.132
|98.607
|17
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|41
|
+7.481
1'21.915
|0.209
|98.356
|18
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|45
|
+7.494
1'21.928
|0.013
|98.340
|19
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|
+7.513
1'21.947
|0.019
|98.317
|20
|R. Gunn M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|40
|
+7.551
1'21.985
|0.038
|98.272
|21
|K. Marcelli D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|42
|
+7.559
1'21.993
|0.008
|98.262
|22
|
M. FrancoA. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|38
|
+7.647
1'22.081
|0.088
|98.157
|23
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|
+7.663
1'22.097
|0.016
|98.138
|24
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|46
|
+7.715
1'22.149
|0.052
|98.075
|25
|R. De Angelis S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|32
|
+7.743
1'22.177
|0.028
|98.042
|26
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|44
|
+7.873
1'22.307
|0.130
|97.887
|27
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|41
|
+7.961
1'22.395
|0.088
|97.783
|28
|J. Andretti G. Chaves Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|44
|
+8.015
1'22.449
|0.054
|97.719
|29
|M. Skeen M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|39
|
+8.103
1'22.537
|0.088
|97.614
|30
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|34
|
+8.155
1'22.589
|0.052
|97.553
|31
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|25
|
+8.161
1'22.595
|0.006
|97.546
|32
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|39
|
+8.660
1'23.094
|0.499
|96.960
|33
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+8.718
1'23.152
|0.058
|96.892
|34
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|37
|
+8.804
1'23.238
|0.086
|96.792
|
