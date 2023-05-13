IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell puts Porsche on top in FP1
Matt Campbell led opening practice for the fourth race of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season, clocking fastest lap at Laguna Seca, as Vasser Sullivan Lexus led both GT classes.
Colin Braun and Ricky Taylor in the two Acura ARX-06s were the first of the GTP cars to lay down quick laps, Braun initially setting 1m17.019s in the Meyer Shank Racing entry around the classic 2.238-mile track on the beautiful Monterey peninsula. Connor DePhillippi in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 and Alexander Sims in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R briefly were second and third before Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura jumped back to second.
Then just 15 minutes into the session, after he had set the fastest Sector 1 time, Sebastien Bourdais hit the apex curbs at uphill left-handed Turn 6 and plowed off the track and sideways into the tire wall on exit. Out came the red flag and there was a 15-minute delay as the car was retrieved.
When the action resumed, Braun’s benchmark held firm despite Mathieu Jaminet’s best effort, only 0.096s slower in the #6 Porsche 963. Tom Blomqvist looked set to improve on his co-driver Braun’s time when the second red flew for Mikkel Jensen to limp his stop-start TDS Racing LMP2 back to the pits at a painfully slow rate of pace after a strange slowdown in Turn 3.
With seven minutes to go, suddenly Matt Campbell threw the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports entry to the top of the times with the first sub-1m17s lap – 0.063s faster than Braun’s time – and then stretched that advantage to over 0.212s with a 1m16.807s.
In the dying minutes, Campbell lopped a further tenth off his time, ending the session with a 1m16.703. Behind Blomqivst was the second PPM 963 of Nick Tandy and Jaminet, ahead of WTR Acura, the AXR Cadillac, and then the two BMWs, around 0.7s off top spot.
The new JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 turned just 17 laps, the majority of them in the closing quarter hour.
Louis Deletraz topped LMP2 for Tower Motorsports, his sector 2 time quicker than anything achieved by the GTP cars. That ensured he was over half a second clear of Ben Hanley in the Crowdstrike Racing by APR, and six-tenths faster than Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport.
GTD Pro and GTD
Katherine Legge’s Gradient Racing Acura NSX held top spot of all the GTD entries for most of the session, but in the final 10 minutes she was toppled by Frankie Montecalvo’s #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, Seb Priaulx in the AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R and Russell Ward in the Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.
Although the GTD Pro Lexus couldn’t quite match its sister car’s pace, Ben Barnicoat did at least ensure it topped the Pro category, well clear of Alex Riberas’ Heart of Racing Aston Martin, Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes and Patrick Pilet’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.
Second practice begins at 8.55am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.
Latest news
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th
MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th
Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.