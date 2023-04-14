IMSA Long Beach: Acuras blitz their GTP rivals in FP2
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist lapped the 1.968-mile Grand Prix of Long Beach course over three-tenths clear of fellow Acura driver Filipe Albuquerque, and 1.3 seconds clear of the nearest non-Acura.
GTP
The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Augusto Farfus visited the Turn 1 run-off 12m into the session, while 20mins later its sister car did the same. Meanwhile Turn 6 proved a trouble spot for the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 and the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06. But it was Renger van der Zande in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R who brought out the first red flag after skidding into the Turn 9 runoff.
Minutes after the session resumed, it was Alexander Sims who slid long at Turn 9, but he was able to get the Action Express Racing Caddy back on track without outside aid. With half an hour left to run, the Acuras of MSR and Wayne Taylor Racing were well clear of the field, this time with MSR ahead with a time of 1min11.036sec and separated from each other by 0.239s.
Then Nick Yelloly jumped the #25 into third, ahead of BMW teammate Philipp Eng, and 0.657s off the top, while Bourdais ventured into a runoff but got the Ganassi Caddy turned around to resume without causing a red.
With just under 20m remaining, Filipe Albuquerque broke into the 1m10s, with a 1:10.859s, and very nearly replicated it on his next lap, to move the WTR to the top by 0.177s.
In the final 10 minutes, Sims slotted the AXR Cadillac between the two BMWs to claim fourth, while Felipe Nasr’s #7 Porsche moved into sixth – soon to be displaced by teammate Mathieu Jaminet.
But the big news was at the top of the class, as Tom Blomqvist delivered a 1m10.391s to claim top spot by 0.323s, despite Albuquerque improving his time. That left him an astonishing 1.3s ahead of the fastest non-Acura, the #25 BMW which Connor De Phillippi slid into the Turn 9 runoff in the final five minutes.
GTD Pro / GTD
The Acura NSX of Racers Edge Motorsports led GTD and indeed the entire 20-car GT field until with 12m remaining, Jack Hawksworth vaulted his GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F to the top with a 1m18.341s. He then sliced almost half a second off that time to lead his nearest rival, Patrick Pilet in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R by 0.441sec a gap which Pilet shaved down to 0.424s.
A late flyer from Antonio Garcia ensured the Corvette Racing C8.R ended the session in third place, 0.553s off the top and less than a tenth ahead of, with Ross Gunn in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.
Racers Edge remained top of GTD, followed by Seb Priaulx in the AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, Marco Sorensen in the pro-am HoR Aston and the #12 Vasser Sullivan Leuxs. Frederik Schandorff was fifth in class in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S, ahead of fifth fastest in GTD Pro, Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|52
|1'10.391
|2
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|47
|1'10.714
|0.323
|3
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|46
|1'11.693
|1.302
|4
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|51
|1'11.816
|1.425
|5
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|45
|1'12.009
|1.618
|6
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|45
|1'12.167
|1.776
|7
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|44
|1'12.185
|1.794
|8
|1
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|35
|1'12.271
|1.880
|9
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|47
|1'17.876
|7.485
|10
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|41
|1'18.300
|7.909
|11
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|51
|1'18.429
|8.038
|12
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|46
|1'18.511
|8.120
|13
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|50
|1'18.516
|8.125
|14
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|51
|1'18.572
|8.181
|15
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|55
|1'18.580
|8.189
|16
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|50
|1'18.641
|8.250
|17
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|54
|1'18.689
|8.298
|18
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|61
|1'18.689
|8.298
|19
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|52
|1'18.755
|8.364
|20
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|55
|1'18.822
|8.431
|21
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|52
|1'18.858
|8.467
|22
|97
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|51
|1'18.865
|8.474
|23
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|51
|1'19.039
|8.648
|24
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|48
|1'19.067
|8.676
|25
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|47
|1'19.128
|8.737
|26
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|53
|1'19.169
|8.778
|27
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|51
|1'19.277
|8.886
|28
|92
|
Alec Udell
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|42
|1'19.526
|9.135
View full results
