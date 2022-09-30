Petit Le Mans IMSA: Blomqvist, MSR claim pole for Acura
Tom Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-05 scored the final pole position of IMSA’s DPi era for this weekend's Petit Le Mans season finale, almost a quarter second ahead of Earl Bamber’s Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Kamui Kobayashi ducked under 70sec first with a 69.685sec lap in Action Express Racing’s second Ally Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, before championship leader Ricky Taylor moved to the top with a 68.999sec effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.
Blomqvist responded in the MSR Acura with a 68.734, 0.232sec faster than Taylor’s next effort of 68.966sec, and Blomqvist trimmed this to 68.683sec, then 68.555sec.
Taylor then hurt his efforts with an off at Turn 5, and would pit while lying third. The second driver who had usurped him was Bamber in the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, albeit 0.233sec behind Blomqvist who pitted.
The two AXR cars of Kobayashi and Derani pitted early, while the Ganassi Cadillacs of Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais kept pounding around to the end. Neither could improve, however, so will line up second and fifth, with Taylor and Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac between them.
Blomqvist’s pole ensured that Acura has beaten Cadillac to the Manufacturers’ championship, and also means that whichever Acura driver pairing finishes ahead in tomorrow’s 10-hour race, out of MSR and WTR, has won the drivers’ championship.
In LMP2, Steven Thomas produced a fantastic lap to claim pole for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports but Dennis Andersen of High Class Racing was a mere 0.082sec away.
The second PR1/M car of Ben Keating was a further three-tenths down, and just ahead of John Farano of Tower Motorsports.
Despite there being just eight LMP3 cars, they got the track to themselves, and the battle swiftly became a duel between Malthe Jakobsen of Sean Creech Motorsport and Kay van Berlo of Riley Motorsports.
Their battle got interrupted by two simultaneous incidents which brought out the red flag. Dan Goldburg spun the Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier at Turn 6, and Anthony Mantella dropped the AWA Duqueine at Turn 7.
When action resumed, van Berlo clipped over three-tenths from his fastest time to jump 0.06sec ahead of Jakobsen, then stretched that advantage to 0.204sec. Jakobsen would eventually come up just 0.108sec short.
This fight left their rivals gasping in comparison, Jarett Andretti finishing up third, 1.5sec off the ultimate pace but almost 0.8sec ahead of Orey Fidani of AWA.
With GTD Pro and GTD cars on track simultaneously – 22 cars in 2.254 miles – the track was busy from the start, and it was defending Petit Le Mans polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 who first snuck under the 80sec barrier with a 1min19.501sec.
He was initially chased by Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage and Jaden Conwright’s NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan.
Snow then lowered his time to 79.211sec and then the GTD Pro drivers started to shine. Alex Riberas moved to the top in the all-pro HoR Aston with 79.043sec, and Jack Hawksworth snatched second in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.
Riberas then pitted the #23 Vantage, eager to preserve the set of tires on which he’ll have to start the 10-hour race tomorrow. The downside of such prudence was that he saw his time beaten by Hawksworth, first by a mere 0.033sec, then by two-tenths, as Hawksworth became the only driver to breach the 79sec barrier, taking GTD Pro pole with a 78.835sec.
James Calado’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 turned a 69.266sec lap – third fastest in GTD Pro, fourth overall – before pitting, with Jesse Krohn fourth in class in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M4, ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.
Snow trimmed a further tenth from his time to confirm GTD pole – 0.16sec ahead of Krohn’s works BMW, and 0.388sec quicker than nearest GTD competitor, Robert Megennis in the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracan. In fact it was a strong session for Lamborghini, Megennis qualifying 0.016sec faster than Conwright’s similar car.
De Angelis wound up fourth in class, ninth in GT, 0.014sec ahead of Richard Heistand in the pro-am VSR Lexus.
Petit Le Mans - qualifying results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|60
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'08.555
|2
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.788
|0.233
|3
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Brendon Hartley
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'08.802
|0.247
|4
|5
|
Tristan Vautier
Richard Westbrook
Loic Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.853
|0.298
|5
|01
|
Renger van der Zande
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.905
|0.350
|6
|48
|
Mike Rockenfeller
Kamui Kobayashi
Jimmie Johnson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.984
|0.429
|7
|31
|
Olivier Pla
Pipo Derani
Mike Conway
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.075
|0.520
|8
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Josh Pierson
Tristan Nunez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.939
|3.384
|9
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Anders Fjordbach
Fabio Scherer
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'12.021
|3.466
|10
|52
|
Ben Keating
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'12.328
|3.773
|11
|8
|
John Farano
Louis Deletraz
Rui Andrade
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'12.360
|3.805
|12
|81
|
Henrik Hedman
Juan Pablo Montoya
Sebastian Montoya
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'13.570
|5.015
|13
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'13.896
|5.341
|14
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Kay van Berlo
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.517
|6.962
|15
|33
|
Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.625
|7.070
|16
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'17.030
|8.475
|17
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'17.809
|9.254
|18
|54
|
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'17.813
|9.258
|19
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'18.417
|9.862
|20
|38
|
Daniel Goldburg
Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'18.693
|10.138
|21
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'18.835
|10.280
|22
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
Tom Gamble
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'19.043
|10.488
|23
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Erik Johansson
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.118
|10.563
|24
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.279
|10.724
|25
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
James Calado
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'19.352
|10.797
|26
|76
|
Anthony Mantella
Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'19.357
|10.802
|27
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'19.444
|10.889
|28
|39
|
Robert Megennis
Corey Lewis
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.506
|10.951
|29
|42
|
Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.522
|10.967
|30
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Maxime Martin
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'19.546
|10.991
|31
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.560
|11.005
|32
|79
|
Maximilian Buhk
Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.620
|11.065
|33
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Stevan McAleer
Dirk Muller
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.823
|11.268
|34
|9
|
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'19.942
|11.387
|35
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Marvin Dienst
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.977
|11.422
|36
|21
|
Simon Mann
Luis Perez Companc
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.022
|11.467
|37
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'20.025
|11.470
|38
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.041
|11.486
|39
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Jordan Lee Pepper
Sebastian Priaulx
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'20.390
|11.835
|40
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'21.431
|12.876
|41
|99
|
Rob Ferriol
Katherine Legge
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'21.470
|12.915
|42
|66
|
Kyffin Simpson
Till Bechtolsheimer
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|43
|96
|
Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|View full results
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3
Wayne Taylor: DPi class has been IMSA’s “best ever”
Latest news
IMSA Petit Le Mans: MSR Acura wins dramatic race, snatches title
Meyer Shank Racing Acura won the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the DPi era, and claimed the 2022 championship after the Ganassi Cadillacs collided and the WTR Acura hit a GT car.
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Acura duel for race, title at three-quarter point
Wayne Taylor Racing leads Meyer Shank Racing with 2hr30min to go of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.
IMSA Petit Le Mans: WTR Acura leads at halfway point
Wayne Taylor Racing is in the perfect spot to win Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but there is still half of the race to go at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi Cadillac leads at quarter-distance
Sebastien Bourdais is leading the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field in the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, as the Acura teams sit second and third, dueling for the Prototype title.
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC
OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing
Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories
It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.