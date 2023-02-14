Subscribe
Previous / How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24

IMSA has revealed a substantial uptick in viewing figures for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24
Listen to this article

The January event saw the debut of the new GTP class, with class incumbents Cadillac and Acura running their new LMDh models against series returnees Porsche and BMW. Acura eventually scored a 1-2, with Meyer Shank Racing capturing victory for the second consecutive year.

According to IMSA’s release today, Daytona International Speedway reported an all-time attendance record and notable boost in TV viewership. NBC Sports reported that viewership was up 28 percent over the 2022 audience with an average of 360,000 TV-only viewers for the NBC and USA Network telecasts. All five TV windows on those two networks were up over the year before, with a peak viewership of 1.2 million.

IMSA.com, international broadcast partners and IMSA Radio also posted what were described as “impressive numbers”, with the Rolex 24’s international race broadcast available everywhere in the world via IMSA.com and in 17 international countries served via broadcast partners. IMSA.com live streaming hours totaled 1.5 million to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase, there were 3.8m total IMSA Radio connections for a five percent increase, and IMSA.com saw 4.3 million page views up seven percent.

The launch of the “Win the Weekend” docuseries on IMSA’s YouTube channel just prior to the Rolex 24 surpassed 1.2 million views, and IMSA’s collective social media channels saw engagements number six 6 million – a 500 percent increase year-over-year, while 31 million video views accounted for a 72 percent increase across all social platforms.

“Our audience metrics from the Rolex 24 match what many of us saw with our own eyes,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “We believed that the introduction of our new, hybrid-powered GTP class would resonate with race fans, and these metrics proved it to be a resounding success.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of our IMSA and Daytona International Speedway teammates, the significant activation from many of our official automotive partners, and the tremendous on-track competition provided by our teams and drivers.

“We have substantial momentum that we expect to continue into the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring next month and throughout the 2023 IMSA season.”

shares
comments

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

IndyCar

Kanaan to retire after Indy 500 Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Nick Cassidy on first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC WRC

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Formula 1

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

WSBK World Superbike

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.