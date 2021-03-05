Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch

By:
, News Editor

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has shifted the dates of its Virginia International Raceway and Petit Le Mans fixtures in response to the postponement of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch

On Thursday, it was announced that Le Mans would be moved from its traditional June date for a second year in a row in a bid to maximise the chances of spectators being allowed to attend.

The French classic will now instead take place on the weekend of August 21-22, which had created a clash with IMSA's fixture at VIR.

In response, IMSA has now moved the VIR round to October 7-9, the weekend on which the Petit Le Mans season finale was originally supposed to take place.

Now the Road Atlanta race will take place on November 11-13.

The move theoretically means Corvette Racing should be free to make its annual trip to Le Mans, with the FIA World Endurance Championship centerpiece race now falling in between the Road America and Laguna Seca IMSA rounds.

Corvette has already been confirmed to take part in the first WEC race of the new season at Portimao in April and could also race at Spa in May ahead of the 24 Hours.

Revised 2021 IMSA schedule:

1. January 28-31, Rolex 24 at Daytona (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)
2. March 17-20, 12 Hours of Sebring (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)
3. May 14-16, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, LMP3, GTD)
4. June 4-5, Belle Isle, Detroit (DPi, LMP2, GTD)
5. June 24-27, Sahlens 6 Hours of Watkins Glen (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)
6. July 2-4, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, (DPi, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)
7. July 16-17, Lime Rock Park (GTLM, GTD)
8. August 6-8, Road America, (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)
9. September 10-12, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, (DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD)
10. September 24-26, Grand Prix of Long Beach (DPi, GTLM, GTD)
11. October 7-9, Virginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD)
12. November 11-13, Motul Petit Le Mans (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

shares
comments
Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Previous article

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

2
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

2h
3
NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

4
NASCAR

The future of betting and casino sponsorship in NASCAR

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch
IMSA

IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch

1h
Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Mar 4, 2021
AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Mar 2, 2021
Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Mar 2, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
Super Formula Lights / Breaking news

Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain
WRC WRC / Special feature

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain

Opinion: What will be Darren Cox's legacy?
WEC WEC / Commentary

Opinion: What will be Darren Cox's legacy?

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Latest news

IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.