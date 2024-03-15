All Series
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA reveals 2025 schedule for SportsCar Championship, Pilot Challenge

Fans of the SportsCar Championship can already make future travel plans as IMSA have announced its schedule for 2025.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Start grid

Start grid

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Just one race into the 2024 season – and on the eve of the Sebring 12 Hours – IMSA President John Doonan shared next year’s slate of events, which also included Pilot Challenge.

Next year will once again feature an 11-race season, including five endurance rounds that make up the Endurance Cup. 

“On behalf of my teammates at IMSA, I am proud to be able to announce our schedule for 2025 at such an early date,” said Doonan.

“This was made possible through a great spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners, and we are grateful to them for enabling us to make our 2025 plans known today. Putting next year’s schedule into everybody’s hands so soon allows fans, competitors and partners to get well ahead in planning for an amazing 2025 season, even with so much of our 2024 season still to come.”

Per usual, the season will begin with the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours on Jan. 23-26, which will be preceded by the Roar Before the 24 the weekend before, Jan. 17-19.

A trek to Sebring International Raceway for the 12-hour enduro is set for March 12-15. The Daytona and Sebring events both will include all four SportsCar Championship classes: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD).

GTP and GTD will then head west to take part in a 100-minute battle on the Streets of Long Beach April 11-12. Then, May 9-11, GTD Pro will join the GTP and GTD for a two-hour, 40-minute contest at Laguna Seca.

From there, it’s back to the streets of downtown Detroit and another 100-minute battle as part of the Detroit Grand Prix for the GTP and GTD Pro classes on May 30-31.

A six-hour endurance bout at Watkins Glen looms in its typical late June slot, with all classes taking part June 26-29.

LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD will be showcased at Mosport July 11-13 in the series’ lone trip to Canada.

All four classes return to action on the weekend of July 31-Aug. 3 for the annual visit to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Virginia International Raceway will be the lone GT-only race, with the GTD Pro and GTD classes stepping into the spotlight on Aug. 22-24.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues to host the penultimate rounds of both the SportsCar Championship and Endurance Cup with the Battle on the Bricks six-hour race scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

The finale will once again take place at Road Atlanta, which will be Oct. 8-11 for the 10-hour classic Petit Le Mans.

IMSA 2025 race schedule

IMSA 2025 race schedule

Photo by: IMSA

