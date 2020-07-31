Top events
IMSA / Road America / Practice report

IMSA Road America: Acura Team Penske back on top in FP1

shares
comments
IMSA Road America: Acura Team Penske back on top in FP1
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 11:02 PM

After a difficult couple of races since the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season restarted, Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron put the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s at the top of the field in opening practice at Road America.

Cameron held top spot until the final four minutes when Taylor sprung from worst to first in class with a 1min50.654sec lap of the 4.048-mile course, to go fastest by 0.275sec.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande set a time just 0.010sec shy of Cameron to be fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, albeit just 0.033sec ahead of the Sebring-winning machine of Action Express Racing, in which Felipe Nasr set fastest time.

Jonathan Bomarito was fifth in the slightly faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps, Joao Barbosa and Tristan Vautier completing the eight-car field in the two JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillacs.

In LMP2 Cameron Cassels had a wall-banging moment exiting Turn 5 that restricted the number of laps that Performance Tech Motorsports could turn and caused the second of two red flags. Simon Trummer, on his return to PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports led the class with a best time just 1.5sec slower than slowest DPi time, with Henrik Hedman second fastest for DragonSpeed.

The Porsche 911 RSRs appeared dominant in GT Le Mans, Frederick Makowiecki and Laurens Vanthoor just one tenth apart and one second faster than their nearest rival, Jesse Krohn in the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8. Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia, whose Corvettes earlier this month won the races at Sebring and Daytona respectively, were 1.2 and 1.6sec off the ultimate pace in class.

The second BMW of Connor De Phillippi caused the first red flag in the session when it ran long in Turn 5 and needed a bumpstart and reboot before heading to the pits and then the paddock.

The Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen led GT Daytona by a very impressive 0.8sec, ahead of Pat Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

There should be noted, however, the proviso that the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth, recent winners at Daytona and Sebring, had a malfunctioning transponder and therefore didn’t officially record a lap time.

Their teammate Townsend Bell was fifth, behind Lawson Aschenbach in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Paul Holton’s McLaren 720S run by Compass Racing.

On Saturday, second practice will begin at 8.55am local (Central) time/9.55am Eastern, while qualifying commences at 1.50pm.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 16 1'50.654 131.697
2 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 17 1'50.929 0.275 0.275 131.371
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'50.939 0.285 0.010 131.359
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 19 1'50.972 0.318 0.033 131.320
5 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 18 1'51.310 0.656 0.338 130.921
6 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 19 1'51.484 0.830 0.174 130.717
7 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 20 1'51.638 0.984 0.154 130.536
8 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'51.853 1.199 0.215 130.285
9 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'53.381 2.727 1.528 128.529
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'53.515 2.861 0.134 128.378
11 United States Dwight Merriman
United States Kyle Tilley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'54.329 3.675 0.814 127.464
12 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'54.562 3.908 0.233 127.204
13 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 22 2'01.492 10.838 6.930 119.949
14 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 21 2'01.583 10.929 0.091 119.859
15 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 2'02.548 11.894 0.965 118.915
16 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 2'02.709 12.055 0.161 118.759
17 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 18 2'03.112 12.458 0.403 118.370
18 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 7 2'05.769 15.115 2.657 115.870
19 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 19 2'06.822 16.168 1.053 114.908
20 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 2'07.642 16.988 0.820 114.169
21 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 21 2'07.797 17.143 0.155 114.031
22 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 22 2'07.830 17.176 0.033 114.001
23 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 2'08.044 17.390 0.214 113.811
24 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 18 2'08.437 17.783 0.393 113.463
25 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'08.526 17.872 0.089 113.384
26 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 20 2'08.558 17.904 0.032 113.356
27 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 15 2'08.579 17.925 0.021 113.337
28 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 2'08.800 18.146 0.221 113.143
29 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 20 2'09.659 19.005 0.859 112.393
30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 20 2'09.690 19.036 0.031 112.366
31 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 0
View full results
