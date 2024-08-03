IMSA Road America: BMW pips Acura by 0.009s in second practice
De Phillippi sets the pace as sister BMW hits trouble; Keating suffers huge LMP2 crash; Lexus leads the GTD Pro pack
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
BMW’s Connor De Phillippi topped second practice session for this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America.
De Phillippi beat the Acuras of Filipe Albuquerque and Jordan Taylor in the 90-minute session ahead of Sunday’s 2h40m race around the four-mile track that’s the self-proclaimed ‘America’s National Park of Speed’ and features a 47-car entry.
The premier class GTP hybrids are back in action after taking a break at Mosport last month.
Mathieu Jaminet set the benchmark at 1m52.559s in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 before the Cadillacs took over at the top, Sebastien Bourdais outpacing Jack Aitken for Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express respectively.
BMW joined the chat after 10 minutes, with Jesse Krohn’s No. 25 M Hybrid V8 pipping team-mate Connor De Phillippi in the No. 24 sister car for P1, before it was snatched by Jordan Taylor’s No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.
De Phillippi wrested back the advantage with 1m50.335s, which would prove the fastest time of the session, pipping Krohn by seven tenths before they dived into the pits holding a BMW 1-2. Taylor then suffered a clash at Turn 5 with Daniel Goldburg in the No. 22 United Autosports Oreca that set the pace in LMP2 yesterday.
The No.24 car missed the second half of the session as it required a new transmission installing, after suffering a grassy off at the Kink.
Taylor split the two BMWs at the top of the times with 25 minutes of the session remaining, his 1m50.620s getting within 0.285s of De Phillippi. Then it was Albuquerque’s No.10 WTR Acura that grabbed P2, just 0.009s off the quickest BMW.
Both BMW and Acura have tested recently at Road America, while in Balance of Performance news, the BMW has gained 1 kW of power and the Acura ARX-06 is 5kg heavier.
Behind Krohn, Gianmaria Bruni was the fastest Porsche in Proton’s customer No. 5 963, ahead of the No. 7 Penske-run version.
A red flag was required just after the halfway point to retrieve the No. 34 Conquest Ferrari GTD car of Albert Costa from Turn 8, which broke a driveshaft.
The second red flag was for Ben Keating in United Autosports’ No. 2 LMP2 Oreca, which suffered a big crash in the middle of the Carousel.
#2 United Autosports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Ben Keating, Ben Hanley
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
United Autosports quickest in LMP2
Overall Mosport winner Tom Dillmann set a cracking early pace for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen, lapping in 1m53.532s.
But Ben Hanley in United Autosports’ No. 2 car pipped Dillmann for P1 by 0.053s with 1m53.479s. However, when Keating was in the car later, he crashed at the Carousel and smashed into a concrete wall – wrecking the front and rear of the car as it span around.
That leaves the team with a huge rebuild before qualifying later.
Paul di Resta was third quickest in the No. 22 United Autosports Oreca.
#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Lexus fastest in GTD Pro
In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace almost from the start in his No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F at 2m03.475s.
Alexander Sims jumped up to second place in the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R just before the halfway point, 0.14s in arrears of Hawksworth.
The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW of Madison Snow was third fastest, ahead of the GTD pro-am class leading Lamborghini of Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli.
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
1'50.335
|132.078
|2
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|31
|
+0.009
1'50.344
|0.009
|132.067
|3
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|27
|
+0.285
1'50.620
|0.276
|131.737
|4
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+0.701
1'51.036
|0.416
|131.244
|5
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|37
|
+0.874
1'51.209
|0.173
|131.040
|6
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+0.913
1'51.248
|0.039
|130.994
|7
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|36
|
+0.942
1'51.277
|0.029
|130.960
|8
|P. Derani J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|32
|
+1.002
1'51.337
|0.060
|130.889
|9
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+1.022
1'51.357
|0.020
|130.866
|10
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+1.703
1'52.038
|0.681
|130.070
|11
|B. Keating B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|31
|
+3.144
1'53.479
|1.441
|128.418
|12
|N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+3.197
1'53.532
|0.053
|128.359
|13
|D. Goldburg P. di Resta United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|32
|
+3.240
1'53.575
|0.043
|128.310
|14
|
G. KrautS. Andrews JDC/Miller Motorsports
|79
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+3.549
1'53.884
|0.309
|127.962
|15
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+3.746
1'54.081
|0.197
|127.741
|16
|J. Farano C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+3.855
1'54.190
|0.109
|127.619
|17
|S. Thomas M. Jensen TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+3.899
1'54.234
|0.044
|127.570
|18
|G. Robinson F. Fraga Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|24
|
+4.094
1'54.429
|0.195
|127.352
|19
|P. Hyett P. Chatin AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+4.143
1'54.478
|0.049
|127.298
|20
|
S. WiltshireR. Dalziel Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+4.192
1'54.527
|0.049
|127.243
|21
|
D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|35
|
+5.206
1'55.541
|1.014
|126.127
|22
|J. Barbosa T. Kasemets Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|25
|
+7.291
1'57.626
|2.085
|123.891
|23
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|
+13.140
2'03.475
|5.849
|118.022
|24
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|32
|
+13.280
2'03.615
|0.140
|117.889
|25
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|27
|
+13.313
2'03.648
|0.033
|117.857
|26
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|29
|
+13.469
2'03.804
|0.156
|117.709
|27
|O. Triarsi A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+13.718
2'04.053
|0.249
|117.472
|28
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|29
|
+13.752
2'04.087
|0.034
|117.440
|29
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|34
|
+13.759
2'04.094
|0.007
|117.434
|30
|L. Heinrich J. Andlauer AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|28
|
+13.861
2'04.196
|0.102
|117.337
|31
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|26
|
+13.861
2'04.196
|0.000
|117.337
|32
|M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|26
|
+13.974
2'04.309
|0.113
|117.230
|33
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|25
|
+14.032
2'04.367
|0.058
|117.176
|34
|R. Gunn A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|28
|
+14.104
2'04.439
|0.072
|117.108
|35
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|30
|
+14.206
2'04.541
|0.102
|117.012
|36
|D. Serra G. Altoè Conquest Racing
|35
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|21
|
+14.254
2'04.589
|0.048
|116.967
|37
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|30
|
+14.278
2'04.613
|0.024
|116.944
|38
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+14.371
2'04.706
|0.093
|116.857
|39
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+14.383
2'04.718
|0.012
|116.846
|40
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|
+14.394
2'04.729
|0.011
|116.836
|41
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|27
|
+14.508
2'04.843
|0.114
|116.729
|42
|S. Mitchell D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|28
|
+14.519
2'04.854
|0.011
|116.719
|43
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+14.532
2'04.867
|0.013
|116.707
|44
|
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|18
|
+14.687
2'05.022
|0.155
|116.562
|45
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|
+14.920
2'05.255
|0.233
|116.345
|46
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|
+15.073
2'05.408
|0.153
|116.203
|47
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|27
|
+15.844
2'06.179
|0.771
|115.493
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro
Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2024
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments