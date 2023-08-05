Subscribe
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

The Cadillac domination we saw in practice continued into qualifying with Pipo Derani taking pole position in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac.

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims

Derani lapped the newly repaved Road America course in 1:47.730s, earning pole position for the first time since Sebring.

It looked like it could be a front row lockout for Cadillac with Sebastien Bourdais trailing Derani for some time, but Matt Campbell would make a late push for pole that very nearly succeeded.

The No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche ended up second, just 0.068s off pole. Bourdais was third in the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac.

"We used the second half of qualifying to try and get one set ready for the race," said Derani after qualifying. "Obviously, we went out there with not a big amount of time to go. So we were just trying to be safe if we had to do another lap. If not, just prepare the tires for the race. 

"The V-Series has been perfect today. It's been perfect the whole week. I'm very happy to be able to put the lap. Everyone involved has done a fantastic job so far this year. Just have to thank those guys for the hard work. Honestly, it's not done yet. Qualifying doesn't mean much, but for a few points that could count in the end. But it's always good to start ahead."

In LMP2, the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA surged to the top of the charts with George Kurtz lapping the course in 1:53.621s. The championship leaders claimed pole position, beating the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA of Rodrigo Sales by 0.508s.

LMP3 wasn't even a competition, with Nico Pino's pole time of 1:57.930 being nearly one-second clear of his closest competitor. The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier was 0.930s ahead of Bijoy Garg in the No. 29 Jr III Racing Ligier.

Pino made the highlight reel, not just for earning pole position, but for catching air after running wide at the exit of Turn 1. He escaped the dramatic moment unscathed, and continued on without any further issues.

GTD Pro driver Alex Riberas and the Heart of Racing team led the entire GT field, taking pole position in their No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entry. Fresh off their first win of the year at Lime Rock, he earned the team its second consecutive pole with a 2:02.918s lap. 

Daniel Juncadella in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 will join him on the front row, just 0.057s back of the pole time.

Looking at the non-pro GTD runners, Madison Snow placed the championship-leading No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 on pole for the first time this year. Brendan Iribe put in a valiant effort, getting the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO onto the front row and just missing out on pole by 0.091s.

Cla Drivers # Chassis Time Interval km/h
1 BrazilPIPO DERANIUnited KingdomALEXANDER SIMSWhelen Engineering Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 1'47.730   135.272
2 AustraliaMATT CAMPBELLBrazilFELIPE NASRPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 +0.068 0.068 135.186
3 FranceSÉBASTIEN BOURDAISNetherlandsRENGER VAN DER ZANDECadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R +0.306 0.238 134.888
4 United StatesRICKY TAYLORPortugalFILIPE ALBUQUERQUEKonica Minolta Acura ARX-06 10 Acura ARX-06 +0.426 0.120 134.739
5 United StatesCONNOR DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomNICK YELLOLYBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 +0.489 0.063 134.660
6 United KingdomTOM BLOMQVISTUnited StatesCOLIN BRAUNMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 +0.498 0.009 134.649
7 United KingdomNICK TANDYFranceMATHIEU JAMINETPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 +0.825 0.327 134.243
8 AustriaPHILIPP ENGBrazilAUGUSTO FARFUSBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 +1.140 0.315 133.855
9 NetherlandsTIJMEN VAN DER HELMGermanyMIKE ROCKENFELLERJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 +1.482 0.342 133.436
10 United KingdomHARRY TINCKNELLItalyGIANMARIA BRUNIProton Competition 59 Porsche 963 +2.239 0.757 132.517
11 United StatesGEORGE KURTZUnited KingdomBEN HANLEYCrowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA LMP2 07 +5.891 3.652 128.258
12 United StatesRODRIGO SALESSwitzerlandLOUIS DELETRAZTower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 +6.399 0.508 127.687
13 United StatesSTEVEN THOMASDenmarkMIKKEL JENSENTDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 +6.566 0.167 127.501
14 United StatesBEN KEATINGFrancePAUL-LOUP CHATINPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 +7.055 0.489 126.957
15 United StatesDWIGHT MERRIMANUnited KingdomRYAN DALZIELEra Motorsport 18 ORECA LMP2 07 +7.140 0.085 126.863
16 DenmarkDENNIS ANDERSENUnited Arab EmiratesED JONESHigh Class Racing 20 ORECA LMP2 07 +7.912 0.772 126.016
17 United StatesJOHN FALBNetherlandsGIEDO VAN DER GARDETDS Racing 35 ORECA LMP2 07 +9.396 1.484 124.420
18 United StatesLANCE WILLSEYPortugalJOAO BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 +10.200 0.804 123.572
19
BIJOY GARG
SwedenLINUS LUNDQVISTJr III Racing		 29 Ligier JS P320 +11.130 0.930 122.605
20 United StatesGAR ROBINSONAustraliaJOSH BURDONRiley 74 Ligier JS P320 +11.494 0.364 122.230
21 CanadaOREY FIDANIUnited KingdomMATTHEW BELLAWA 13 Duqueine D08 +11.521 0.027 122.203
22
SETH LUCAS
TONIS KASEMETSAve Motorsports		 4 Ligier JS P320 +12.879 1.358 120.827
23 United StatesARI BALOGHCanadaGARETT GRISTJr III Racing 30 Ligier JS P320 +12.888 0.009 120.818
24 CanadaANTHONY MANTELLAUnited KingdomWAYNE BOYDAWA 17 Duqueine D08 +13.858 0.970 119.854
25
GERRY KRAUT
AustraliaSCOTT ANDREWSJDC/Miller Motorsports		 85 Duqueine D08 +14.177 0.319 119.540
26 United KingdomROSS GUNNSpainALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +15.188 1.011 118.557
27 SpainDANIEL JUNCADELLAFranceJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 +15.245 0.057 118.502
28 SpainANTONIO GARCIAUnited StatesJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD +15.413 0.168 118.340
29 United StatesBRYAN SELLERSUnited StatesMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 +15.561 0.148 118.198
30 United KingdomJACK HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 +15.624 0.063 118.138
31 United StatesBRENDAN IRIBESwitzerlandFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO +15.652 0.028 118.111
32 AustriaKLAUS BACHLERFrancePATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +15.904 0.252 117.870
33 United StatesFRANKIE MONTECALVOUnited StatesAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 +16.220 0.316 117.570
34 United StatesMIKE SKEENCanadaMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 +16.592 0.372 117.218
35 CanadaROMAN DE ANGELISDenmarkMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +16.667 0.075 117.148
36 CanadaMIKHAIL GOIKHBERGItalyLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +16.689 0.022 117.127
37 United StatesPATRICK GALLAGHERUnited StatesROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 +16.700 0.011 117.116
38 United StatesBILL AUBERLENUnited StatesCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 +16.995 0.295 116.839
39 United StatesRUSSELL WARDSwitzerlandPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 +17.150 0.155 116.694
40
SHEENA MONK
United KingdomKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 +17.751 0.601 116.136
41 GermanyMARIO FARNBACHERUnited StatesASHTON HARRISONRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 +17.882 0.131 116.014
42
ALAN METNI
NetherlandsKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley		 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +18.766 0.884 115.204
43 United StatesPJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +19.046 0.280 114.949
44 United StatesALAN BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +19.642 0.596 114.411
45 United StatesDAVID BRULEUnited StatesALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +20.271 0.629 113.849
