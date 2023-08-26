Subscribe
IMSA VIR: Hawksworth and Vasser Sullivan Lexus earn pole

The starting lineup has been set for the GT-only IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Virginia International Raceway (VIR).

Nick DeGroot
By:
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Halfway through the 15-minute qualifying session, it was Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R at the top of the speed charts.

The GTD Pro driver would better his time to a 1:45.133s, but it would not be enough. Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was the first driver to dip into the 44s, putting down a 1:44.780s lap.

The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo of Daniel Juncadella also managed to jump Garcia, and then set his eyes on the overall pole.

He had a bit of moment on his final flying lap, but kept his foot in it. It was an improvement, but not quite enough, just under a tenth shy of Hawksworth with a 1:44.876s lap. Garcia and Corvette Racing were third.

"It was hotter than what we had earlier, so the track felt greasy ... but I felt good," said Hawksworth after earning his third pole of the year. "The balance was good. I just put a clean lap together and the guys obviously gave me a rocket ship. Hats off to Vasser and everybody at Lexus. It's been such an amazing season for me and Ben (Barnicoat) and for this whole team. Just gotta keep it rolling into tomorrow."

Hawskworth added that he is most proud of the team's "consistency throughout the year. It's obviously been a long road to get to the point where we are obviously leading the points. There's still a lot of work to do to still win the championship. Consistency over the year has been mega. Proud of everyone and this is a great place to start tomorrow, but we're fully focused on the race. That's where the big points are and we'll put our heads down tomorrow to go get it."

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow

Both championship leaders proved why they are atop the standings on Saturday. While the No. 14 Lexus claimed pole in GTD Pro, the non-Pro GTD field was headed by none other than Madison Snow in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3.

He ended the session with a 1:45.225s lap, denying Lexus a pole sweep. Aaron Telitz in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was 0.153s adrift of Snow's fast time, clocking in second among the GTD class runners.

Loris Spinelli was third in the Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 entry.

There were a few cars finding their way into the dirt but no major incidents during the qualifying session.

"It's definitely hot out there, so you want to have the easiest job you can set yourself up for tomorrow," said Snow after snagging the GTD pole. "So if we can work our ass off today, maybe tomorrow will be a little bit easier starting on the front row."

He added: "We just keep getting better and better with the car. The team really keeps outdoing themselves. The more time we have with the car, the more we improve."

Cla Drivers # Chassis Time km/h
1 United KingdomJACK HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 1'44.780 112.350
2 SpainDANIEL JUNCADELLAFranceJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 +0.096 112.247
3 SpainANTONIO GARCIAUnited StatesJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing 3 Corvette C8.R GTD +0.353 111.972
4 United StatesBRYAN SELLERSUnited StatesMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 +0.445 111.875
5 United StatesFRANKIE MONTECALVOUnited StatesAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 +0.598 111.712
6 CanadaMIKHAIL GOIKHBERGItalyLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 +0.636 111.672
7 United StatesMIKE SKEENCanadaMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 +0.667 111.639
8 United StatesPATRICK GALLAGHERUnited StatesROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 +1.133 111.148
9 CanadaROMAN DE ANGELISDenmarkMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +1.138 111.143
10 AustriaKLAUS BACHLERFrancePATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +1.194 111.084
11 United KingdomROSS GUNNSpainALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +1.197 111.081
12 United StatesBRENDAN IRIBESwitzerlandFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO +1.318 110.954
13 United StatesRUSSELL WARDSwitzerlandPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 +1.491 110.773
14 United StatesBILL AUBERLENUnited StatesCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 +2.139 110.102
SHEENA MONK
United KingdomKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 +2.724 109.503
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +2.764 109.462
ALAN METNI
NetherlandsKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley		 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +2.855 109.370
18 United StatesALAN BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +3.267 108.953
19 United StatesDAVID BRULEUnited StatesALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) +4.450 107.773
Nick DeGroot
