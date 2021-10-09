Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
IMSA / VIR Race report

IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win

By:

Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner scored their third straight win in the #4 Corvette, while the sister car knocked the GTD-leading Turner BMW off with 10mins to go, handing class triumph to Laurens Vanthoor/Zach Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.

IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win

Michelin GT Challenge pole-winner Tommy Milner in the #4 Corvette C8.R maintained his advantage at the start of the race on the damp but drying 17-turn, 3.27-mile Virginia International Raceway – but only until the first corner. On the exit of Turn 1, teammate Jordan Taylor in the yellow #3 ’Vette got on the inside and found traction on a dry strip to easily out-accelerate the gray sister car to move ahead. By Lap 6, they looked unopposed – the WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR was over half a minute down – and MacNeil pitted on Lap 9 to hand off to Kevin Estre.

Milner, running barely half a second behind, pitted on Lap 15 to hand off to Nick Tandy.

The #3’s first stop didn’t come until Lap 30 and it was a bad one – apparently due to having the rear tires ready but the wrong way around – so that Taylor’s co-driver Antonio Garcia emerged some 25sec behind Tandy. It also left him only 10sec ahead of the charging Estre. These gaps closed up on Lap 42 when the full course yellow flew for a GTD Acura in the tires.

When the pits opened, the trio pitted, and the #3 – having stopped far more recently – needed just a splash of fuel and no new tires, allowing it to jump the #4 into the lead. Tandy could also now expect opposition from Estre’s Porsche…

The green flag came with 66min45sec to go, and Tandy’s initial attack on Garcia allowed Estre to draw alongside the Briton, but found himself run out of road by the #4 Corvette.

It took less than a lap for Estre to remount an attack and this time he outfumbled Tandy and immediately applied the pressure on leader Garcia.

It took until Lap 57 for Estre to slot the Porsche into the lead at Oak Tree Bend, but both of them lost momentum, so that Tandy not only found a way around his teammate, he was also able to elbow Estre onto the grass, so that he moved into the lead and leading a Corvette 1-2.

Once Estre cleaned up his tires, he delivered the fastest lap of the race so far – purple in all three sectors – three-tenths faster than the #3 Vette, and on Lap 61 the Porsche was back up to second but now 2.5sec behind Tandy. That move prompted Garcia to pit for the final time, and this time he did take new tires.

Meanwhile, Estre lost time stumbling and sliding wide as he caught GTD traffic, so that on Lap 62 he was over 7sec in arrears of Tandy with 40mins to go. Three minutes later, Estre was off the road at Turn 11 and gently in the tires. Yet just in case there was a caution, Corvette pulled Tandy in which allowed Estre to briefly take the lead. However, there was no caution, and the WeatherTech Porsche pulled in, IMSA Radio reporting that he was missing his left-hand mirror and had a slightly dented nose. He was now half a minute off leader Tandy, who had a 2sec margin over Garcia, although the #3 car started shaving the deficit in every sector.

But with 10mins to go, Tandy was still around 2sec in front, and Garcia suffered a moment of brain-fade, misjudging a lapping maneuver on the GTD-leading BMW, spinning the pair of them and allowing the sister car an easy third straight IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win, by 17.8sec. Estre came home 38sec off the lead.

GT Daytona

#9: Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, GTD: Zacharie Robichon, Laurens Vanthoor

#9: Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, GTD: Zacharie Robichon, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 actually got ahead of the third placed GTLM car, the Porsche of Cooper MacNeil to move well clear of his GTD opposition which was initially led by Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan until Lap 4 when Richard Heistand moved his Carbahn Peregrine Racing Audi R8 ahead and immediately closed down on the leading BMW.

Behind Snow, Aaron Telitz ran fourth in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus, but teammate Frankie Montecalvo dropped the #12 Lexus off the track and sustained enough damage that he was obliged to pit for repairs and lost a lap. Roman De Angelis in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage ran fifth ahead of Michael De Quesada in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

De Quesada was closely pursued by the two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff machine – up from the penalized last spot on the grid! – and Trent Hindman in the Wright Motorsports car.

Foley had withstood Heistand’s challenge at the front of the field and by Lap 12, he had pulled out a 1.5sec gap and in fact Heistand’s main issue was keeping Snow and Telitz behind him.

Robichon managed to get ahead of the twitchy-looking Alegra Benz on Lap 14, and a lap later Hindman too demoted him to eighth. A couple of laps after that, De Angelis made the Aston Martin’s superior straightline speed pay off to grab fourth from the Lexus of Telitz and homed in on the excellent battle for second between Heistand and Snow. The pair of course both run the VW Group’s 5.2-liter V10, but Balance of Performance currently has the Audi running 30kg (66lbs) lighter. So after 26 laps and 45mins, the top four in class were covered by just 1.8sec, with Telitz and running a further 6sec down, with his mirrors full of the Pfaff and Wright Porsches. The 911s both got around the Lexus on Lap 27, when Telitz encountered the obstructive cold-tired Gradient Racing Honda NSX, which had pitted early due to an error by Till Bechtolsheimer, who handed over to Mario Farnbacher.

On Lap 27, Foley pitted from the lead to hand over the Turner BMW to Bill Auberlen, and over the next five laps all the leading GTD runners hit pitroad. But first, the Hardpoint Porsche of Katherine Legge tapped Hindman’s similar Wright car off the road at Turn 1.

Following the stops, Auberlen managed to intimidate Heistand’s co-driver Jeff Westphal off the road, and a couple of laps later the M6 muscled past the class leading PMR Lambo now driven by Bryan Sellers.

Six seconds off the class lead was Laurens Vanthoor in the Pfaff Porsche, ahead of Ross Gunn now in the HoR Aston. Westphal, after his brief trip into the Virginia countryside got around Jack Hawksworth now piloting the #14 Lexus, while Daniel Morad was now steering the Alegra Mercedes in seventh, and Hindman continued in the Wright 911 but down in eighth.

Farnbacher slid off the road, across the grass at Turn 14 and into the tire wall to cause a full-course yellow on the car’s 40th lap, with 1hr26min to go.

Pitstops that followed allowed the Grasser Racing Team’s Lamborghini driven by Franck Perera (co-driver Misha Goikhberg), and Mike Skeen in the Gilbert/Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 he shares with Guy Cosmo, to move into first and second. Behind them Pfaff vaulted Vanthoor into the ‘net’ lead ahead of Auberlen, Sellers, Westphal, Hawksworth and Gunn.

On the restart, Skeen pitted, allowing Vanthoor a clear run at Perera, while keeping Auberlen behind him. This trio escaped from the battle for fourthbetween Sellers, Hawksworth, Westphal, Gunn and Pat Long, the latter of whom had taken over from Hindman in the yellow-flag pitstops.

Perera pitted on Lap 53, leaving Vanthoor with a mere 0.25sec advantage over Auberlen, and now Sellers was coming back at the pair of them having shaken off Hawksworth. As the final pit window opened, Westphal elected to stop the Carbahn Peregrine Audi for hopefully the final time. Morad in the Alegra Mercedes and Alex Riberas in the #27 HoR Aston did the same two laps later.

Vanthoor’s lead over Auberlen finally crept to 1sec as the GTLM Porsche lapped them both. A further 2.6sec, Sellers pitted the PMR Lamborghini ahead for a short splash of fuel and rear tires ahead, while Long and Gunn also stopped. A lap later, Vanthoor and Hawksworth pitted, leaving Auberlen out front for one lap before the Turner Motorsports team called him in for a fuel-only stop, so that – combined with a long stop for Pfaff – the BMW emerged with a lead of over 8sec. Two seconds behind Vanthoor, was Sellers who had four seconds on Long, while Hawksworth fought with Gunn’s Aston over fifth place.

Auberlen was still four seconds ahead of the charging Vanthoor with 10mins to go when he was knocked into a spin by the #3 GTLM Corvette, as Garcia appeared to clipped the curb on the inside of Turn 1 and bounced into the Turner M6, knocking it into a spin, and giving the BMW right-rear puncture.

The disbelieving Auberlen limped to the pits and rejoined in 12th, while Vanthoor headed to victory.

And the drama wasn’t over, as on the last lap at Turn 1, Hawksworth muscled down the inside of Long to grab third, tapping the Wright Porsche aside to claim the final podium position, nine seconds behind the Sellers/Snow PMR Lambo.

Gunn and Riberas came home fifth and sixth for Heart of Racing, ahead of Westphal and Morad.

shares
comments
IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

Previous article

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

21 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

13 h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Lyndon Amick To Be Married Sunday

Latest news
IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win
IMSA

IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win

33m
IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
Video Inside
IMSA

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

22 h
VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

Oct 8, 2021
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Oct 8, 2021
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Oct 5, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec 00:44
IMSA
9 h

IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA 08:34
IMSA
Sep 29, 2021

Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022 00:38
IMSA
Sep 23, 2021

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec VIR
Video Inside
IMSA

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

BUSCH: Lyndon Amick To Be Married Sunday
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Lyndon Amick To Be Married Sunday

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
IMSA IMSA

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win
IMSA IMSA

IMSA VIR: Tandy/Milner on top, BMW bad luck hands Pfaff GTD win

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.