All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Qualifying report
IMSA Watkins Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen: Acura beats Cadillac for GTP pole by 0.038s

Deletraz sets pace in GTP and Serra grabs GTD Pro pole for Ferrari with new track record

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Louis Deletraz

Acura’s Louis Deletraz will start the sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Six Hours of The Glen, from pole position.

Deletraz will start from pole in the top GTP class, ahead of the Cadillacs of Renger van der Zande and Jack Aitken after the quickfire 15-minute qualifying sessions.

PJ Hyett scored the LMP2 pole for AO Racing, as Ferrari’s Daniel Serra topped the GTD Pro field, with Parker Thompson winning the pro-am class pole for Lexus.

IMSA brings a 56-car field to Watkins Glen’s 3.4-mile road course, which hosted the United States Grand Prix for 20 years, located amid the rolling hills near the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.

Felipe Nasr – who crashed out of Le Mans last weekend – set the early GTP pace in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 with a lap of 1m33.265s despite a huge moment at the penultimate corner, then worked down to 1m32.753s with a less frantic tour.

Van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R briefly took P1, before Deletraz pipped him by 0.038s in his #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 with 1m32.209s.

“It was an amazing feeling to push on low fuel,” said Deletraz. “The car was fast today, very fast. I felt good, so I could really push straightaway, get the grip, put it on pole, which is nice.

“We know what is important is Sunday; yhe points are tomorrow. The weather looks like it’ll play some games with us tomorrow.”

Jack Aitken took third, three tenths off the pace, in the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac. Phil Hanson will start the #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 from fourth after an impressive session, outpacing the factory car of Mathieu Jaminet.

Nasr will start sixth, ahead of Ricky Taylor (#10 Acura), Philipp Eng’s #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 – which had set the pace in practice this morning – Andrea Caldarelli in the sole Lamborghini SC63 and Gianmaria Bruni’s Proton-run Porsche.

Read Also:
#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett, Paul-Loup Chatin, Matt Brabham

#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: PJ Hyett, Paul-Loup Chatin, Matt Brabham

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Hyett bosses LMP2 in 'Spike'

In LMP2, PJ Hyett set a cracking pace from the start of the session in AO Racing’s purple dragon-liveried Oreca, working down to 1m35.925s, 0.682s clear of Daniel Goldburg’s #22 United Autosports version. “It was a special lap that I’ll remember for a long time,” said Hyett.

Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) was third, ahead of Nick Boulle in the Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen entry and, after his struggles at the Le Mans 24 Hours last weekend, Ben Keating in the #2 United car.

Ferrari and Lexus take GTD poles

The mixed GTD session started with Jack Hawksworth setting the early pace at 1m44.535s in Vasser Sullivan’s Pro class Lexus RC F. Ross Gunn took over in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, beating Hawksworth by 0.148s for a new GT track record of 1m44.387s.

Serra wrested P1 away in his Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 with a 1m44.227s, outpacing Gunn by 0.184s. “Honestly, was a pretty good lap,” said the Brazilian. “The high-speed corners here are good for the 296.”

Alexander Sims vaulted to second in Corvette Racing’s #3 Z06 GT3.R on 1m44.317s, with the sister #4 car of Nicky Catsburg taking fifth, behind Gunn and Hawksworth. Sims ended his session on three wheels, as he lost his left-rear tire on his final lap.

#12 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz

#12 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Thompson led the way in the pro-am class in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus, a time good enough for sixth overall in the GT divisions.

Stormy weather is forecast to arrive during Sunday’s six-hour race, which starts at 11am local time.

1
 - 
3
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 7

1'32.209

132.742
2 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 6

+0.038

1'32.247

0.038 132.687
3 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 9

+0.270

1'32.479

0.232 132.354
4 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 8

+0.316

1'32.525

0.046 132.289
5 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 7

+0.370

1'32.579

0.054 132.211
6 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 9

+0.439

1'32.648

0.069 132.113
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal J. Barbosa Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 8

+0.626

1'32.835

0.187 131.847
8 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.642

1'32.851

0.016 131.824
9 Italy M. Cairoli Italy A. Caldarelli Lamborghini Iron Lynx 63 Lamborghini SC63 6

+0.714

1'32.923

0.072 131.722
10 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 9

+0.714

1'32.923

0.000 131.722
11 United States P. Hyett France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 10

+3.716

1'35.925

3.002 127.600
12 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
22 ORECA 07 9

+4.398

1'36.607

0.682 126.699
13 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
11 ORECA 07 9

+4.400

1'36.609

0.002 126.696
14 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 10

+4.772

1'36.981

0.372 126.210
15 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley Chile N. Pino United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 10

+4.961

1'37.170

0.189 125.965
16 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 04 ORECA 07 9

+5.392

1'37.601

0.431 125.409
17 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Riley 74 ORECA 07 8

+5.548

1'37.757

0.156 125.208
18 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 9

+5.885

1'38.094

0.337 124.778
19 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 9

+5.944

1'38.153

0.059 124.703
20 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
18 ORECA 07 9

+6.995

1'39.204

1.051 123.382
21 United States E. Lux Sweden R. Lindh
N. Varrone DragonSpeed
81 ORECA 07 6

+7.012

1'39.221

0.017 123.361
22 Canada J. Farano United States M. Dinan Ireland C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 9

+8.740

1'40.949

1.728 121.249
23 Portugal J. Barbosa United Kingdom J. Edgar United States L. Willsey Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 9

+9.564

1'41.773

0.824 120.268
24 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+11.994

1'44.203

2.430 117.463
25 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7

+12.108

1'44.317

0.114 117.335
26 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 5

+12.178

1'44.387

0.070 117.256
27 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 8

+12.302

1'44.511

0.124 117.117
28 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+12.352

1'44.561

0.050 117.061
29 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 6

+12.433

1'44.642

0.081 116.970
30 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 6

+12.453

1'44.662

0.020 116.948
31 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 6

+12.525

1'44.734

0.072 116.867
32 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+12.820

1'45.029

0.295 116.539
33 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+12.874

1'45.083

0.054 116.479
34
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7

+13.033

1'45.242

0.159 116.303
35 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+13.033

1'45.242

0.000 116.303
36 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 7

+13.223

1'45.432

0.190 116.094
37 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 9

+13.332

1'45.541

0.109 115.974
38 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+13.429

1'45.638

0.097 115.867
39 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
96 BMW M4 GT3 8

+13.507

1'45.716

0.078 115.782
40 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 8

+13.867

1'46.076

0.360 115.389
41 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9

+13.924

1'46.133

0.057 115.327
42
M. Franco
A. Costa
Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 9

+14.092

1'46.301

0.168 115.145
43 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 8

+14.278

1'46.487

0.186 114.944
44 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9

+14.384

1'46.593

0.106 114.829
45 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+14.608

1'46.817

0.224 114.589
46
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis United States R. Hardwick Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 7

+14.624

1'46.833

0.016 114.571
47
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+14.910

1'47.119

0.286 114.265
48 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+14.923

1'47.132

0.013 114.252
49 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 9

+15.587

1'47.796

0.664 113.548
50 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 9

+15.756

1'47.965

0.169 113.370
51
S. Monk
Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 8

+15.795

1'48.004

0.039 113.329
52 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8

+16.581

1'48.790

0.786 112.510
53 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 8

+16.617

1'48.826

0.036 112.473
54 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9

+16.908

1'49.117

0.291 112.173
55
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9

+17.955

1'50.164

1.047 111.107
56 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 0

View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Louis Deletraz
More from
Louis Deletraz
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test

Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test

IMSA
Daytona December testing
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test
Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

IMSA
Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024
Wayne Taylor Racing
More from
Wayne Taylor Racing
Taylor vows Acura can ‘gain back the points we lost’ in IMSA title chase

Taylor vows Acura can ‘gain back the points we lost’ in IMSA title chase

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Taylor vows Acura can ‘gain back the points we lost’ in IMSA title chase
IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight

IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight

IMSA
Detroit
IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

IMSA
Long Beach
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

Latest news

NASCAR says wet weather racing at New Hampshire was "very successful"

NASCAR says wet weather racing at New Hampshire was "very successful"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR says wet weather racing at New Hampshire was "very successful"
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA