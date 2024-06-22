All Series
Practice report
IMSA Watkins Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen: BMW beats Cadillac in FP2 but sister car shunts

BMW M Hybrid V8 sets pace in GTP and tops GTD Pro with M4 in second practice

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

BMW’s Philipp Eng set the pace in opening practice for the sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen, but the marque's sister car crashed in the closing moments.

IMSA brings a 56-car field to the classic 3.4-mile road course, which hosted the United States Grand Prix for 20 years, located amid the rolling hills near the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.

Nick Tandy set the early GTP pace with a lap of 1m34.440s in his #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, a tenth clear of Renger van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-Series.R.

As the session ticked past its one-third point, Tom Blomqvist set the first sub-1m34s lap of the weekend in the Action Express-run Cadillac, lapping in 1m33.968s on his return to the series after being jettisoned from his IndyCar ride with Meyer Shank Racing.

A red flag was required just before the halfway point when Lance Willsey spun his Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier LMP2 car at Turn 9, traveling backwards into the wall.

After the resumption of the session, Friday’s pacesetter Dane Cameron went second fastest with 1m34.374s in the #7 PPM 963, before he was beaten by the #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of third driver Phil Hanson with 1m34.349s.

Van der Zande then took the top spot by 0.01s with 1m33.958s before Eng’s #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 reset the bar with 1m33.725s. Mathieu Jaminet got closest to it in the closing moments in the #6 Porsche, his 1m33.900s within 0.175s.

It wasn’t all good news for the BMW, however, as Connor De Phillippi shunted the #25 sister car to Eng on his last lap of the session at Turn 1.

Van der Zande and Blomqvist placed third and fourth in their Caddys, from Hanson and Cameron.

#74 Riley ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon

#74 Riley ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, Felipe Fraga’s Riley-run Oreca set the benchmark at 1m35.917s, which he lowered to 1m35.269s. Colin Braun was best of the rest in his Crowdstrike by APR version, who lapped in 1m35.947s.

Daniel Serra set the early GTD Pro pace in Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 with 1m45.010s, which was beaten by Parker Thompson’s pro-am class Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F on 1m44.930s after 30 minutes.

Madison Snow snatched the GTD Pro top spot with 1m44.907s in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4. That proved to be the fastest time of the session, 0.023s ahead of Thompson, with Serra retaining third.

Pos Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap   Laps 
24 Jesse Krohn
Philipp Eng		 BMW 1'33.725   43
6 Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet		 Porsche 1'33.900 0.175 34
01 R.van der Zande
S.Bourdais		 Cadillac 1'33.958 0.233 44
31 Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken
Tom Blomqvist		 Cadillac 1'33.968 0.243 38
85 T.van der Helm
R.Westbrook
Phil Hanson		 Porsche 1'34.349 0.624 42
7 Dane Cameron
Felipe Nasr		 Porsche 1'34.374 0.649 36
63 Matteo Cairoli
A.Caldarelli		 Lamborghini 1'34.487 0.762 42
40 Jordan Taylor
Louis Delétraz		 Acura 1'34.617 0.892 36
10 Ricky Taylor
F.Albuquerque		 Acura 1'34.726 1.001 38
10  25 C.De Phillippi
Nick Yelloly		 BMW 1'34.823 1.098 34
11  74 Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon		 ORECA/Gibson 1'35.269 1.544 40
12  5 Gianmaria Bruni
Bent Viscaal		 Porsche 1'35.295 1.570 46
13  04 George Kurtz
Colin Braun
Toby Sowery		 ORECA/Gibson 1'35.947 2.222 40
14  88 L.P.-Companc
Nicklas Nielsen
Lilou Wadoux		 ORECA/Gibson 1'36.135 2.410 37
15  22 Daniel Goldburg
Paul Di Resta
Bijoy Garg		 ORECA/Gibson 1'36.327 2.602 44
16  81 Eric Lux
Rasmus Lindh
Nico Varrone		 ORECA/Gibson 1'36.616 2.891 45
17  11 Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Hunter McElrea		 ORECA/Gibson 1'36.660 2.935 44
18  99 PJ Hyett
Paul-Loup Chatin
Matthew Brabham		 ORECA/Gibson 1'36.777 3.052 42
19  52 J.Śmiechowski
Nick Boulle
Tom Dillmann		 ORECA/Gibson 1'37.006 3.281 44
20  33 João Barbosa
Jonny Edgar
Lance Willsey		 Ligier/Gibson 1'37.097 3.372 30
21  20 Dennis Andersen
Seth Lucas
Scott Huffaker		 ORECA/Gibson 1'37.305 3.580 44
22  2 Ben Keating
Ben Hanley
Nico Pino		 ORECA/Gibson 1'37.395 3.670 45
23  18 Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Connor Zilisch		 ORECA/Gibson 1'38.186 4.461 43
24  8 John Farano
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 ORECA/Gibson 1'39.424 5.699 25
25  1 Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Neil Verhagen		 BMW 1'44.907 11.182 36
26  12 F.Montecalvo
Parker Thompson
Aaron Telitz		 Lexus 1'44.930 11.205 36
27  62 Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 1'45.010 11.285 37
28  23 Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin 1'45.548 11.823 32
29  3 Antonio García
Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet 1'45.552 11.827 38
30  14 Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat		 Lexus 1'45.573 11.848 29
31  77 Laurin Heinrich
Seb Priaulx		 Porsche 1'45.691 11.966 42
32  57 Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje		 Mercedes 1'45.766 12.041 39
33  64 Harry Tincknell
M.Rockenfeller		 Ford 1'45.807 12.082 36
34  32 Mike Skeen
Mikaël Grenier
Kenton Koch		 Mercedes 1'45.860 12.135 36
35  47 Roberto Lacorte
G.Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco		 Ferrari 1'45.922 12.197 41
36  9 M.Kirchhöfer
Oliver Jarvis		 McLaren 1'45.922 12.197 33
37  44 John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly		 Aston Martin 1'45.949 12.224 40
38  4 Tommy Milner
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 1'45.951 12.226 39
39  70 Brendan Iribe
F.Schandorff
Ollie Millroy		 McLaren 1'45.967 12.242 33
40  023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 1'46.031 12.306 40
41  21 Simon Mann
François Heriau
Miguel Molina		 Ferrari 1'46.069 12.344 40
42  19 Franck Perera
Jordan Pepper		 Lamborghini 1'46.184 12.459 37
43  83 Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy		 Lamborghini 1'46.186 12.461 42
44  78 Misha Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
D.Defrancesco		 Lamborghini 1'46.330 12.605 40
45  96 Robby Foley
P.Gallagher
Jake Walker		 BMW 1'46.355 12.630 37
46  45 Kyle Marcelli
Danny Formal
Graham Doyle		 Lamborghini 1'46.456 12.731 39
47  66 Sheena Monk
Tatiana Calderón
Stevan McAleer		 Acura 1'46.472 12.747 38
48  27 Roman De Angelis
Z.Robichon
Ian James		 Aston Martin 1'46.488 12.763 30
49  65 Joey Hand
Dirk Müller		 Ford 1'46.544 12.819 17
50  86 Kerong Li
Anders Fjordbach
Klaus Bachler		 Porsche 1'46.649 12.924 42
51  55 G.Levorato
Corey Lewis
Ryan Hardwick		 Ford 1'46.684 12.959 40
52  120 Adam Adelson
Elliott Skeer
Jan Heylen		 Porsche 1'46.775 13.050 37
53  34 Manny Franco
Albert Costa
C.Sbirrazzuoli		 Ferrari 1'46.779 13.054 37
54  43 Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Scott Hargrove		 Porsche 1'46.933 13.208 36
55  13 Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern		 Chevrolet 1'47.046 13.321 37
56  80 Salih Yoluc
Rui Andrade
Scott Andrews		 Mercedes 1'48.032 14.307 30

Previous article IMSA Watkins Glen: Cameron pips returnee Blomqvist after two red flags in FP1
Next article Derani to split with Action Express Racing at end of IMSA 2024 season

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Philipp Eng
More from
Philipp Eng
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
