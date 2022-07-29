IMSA will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023

Listen to this article

The September 17 race will be broadcast live on NBC and will be the climax in a full weekend of IMSA action.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hallowed ground in the world of motorsport, and we are honored to bring IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship back to IMS,” IMSA president John Doonan said. “There has been mutual interest and many conversations between IMSA and IMS leadership for quite some time to bring our brand of premium endurance sports car racing back to the Speedway and our collective fans.

“As we launch an exciting new era in 2023 and introduce GTP as our top category of prototypes alongside many of our other successful categories and sanctioned series, the timing is right for a full weekend of IMSA action in Indianapolis and on NBC next fall.”

In addition to Sunday’s WeatherTech Championship race, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will headline the action on Saturday with a four-hour race, while the weekend will also feature other IMSA-sanctioned single-make series.

“Our reputation as the Racing Capital of the World will be further enhanced by the IMSA Battle on the Bricks, as IMSA will join the major series competing at IMS in 2023,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “IMSA features some of the most evocative manufacturers and machines in global motorsports, so a return to IMS is a perfect fit for our loyal fans.

“We can’t wait to see exciting new GTP prototypes compete on the road course in yet another full weekend of action at the Speedway, complete with great racing in other classes and the Michelin Pilot Challenge.”

The WeatherTech Championship race marks the return of top-level IMSA competition to the Speedway for the first time since 2014, when co-drivers Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa claimed the Brickyard Grand Prix victory for Action Express Racing in a Corvette Daytona Prototype.

The first IMSA race at the Speedway was a three-hour Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series event in 2012 won by Starworks Motorsport’s Alex Popow and Sebastien Bourdais.