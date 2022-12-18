Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Engineering
Topic

Engineering

Main
Previous / Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
IMSA Special feature

Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars

BMW will race its M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year and the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024. Project leader Maurizio Leschiutta shares the workings of the spec, rear-axle-mounted LMDh hybrid kit.

James Newbold
By:
Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars
Listen to this article

Cars built to the LMDh ruleset that replaces IMSA's Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class next year will be eligible to race in the WEC’s Hypercar class against bespoke Le Mans Hypercars (LMH).

LMDh manufacturers must incorporate a spec hybrid system that produces 50kW (67 horsepower) into their powertrain package, which can produce a maximum power output between 480 and 520kW. This forms a core part of the car’s so-called spine – all LMDh cars are based on LMP2 chassis.

BMW will race in IMSA’s GTP class next year, where it will go up against Acura, Cadillac and Porsche, before the Munich manufacturer’s Dallara-based M Hybrid V8 makes its WEC debut in 2024. It will be joined by Alpine and Lamborghini, with Cadillac and Porsche taking the plunge on the world stage from next season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta shares the workings of the rear-axle-mounted kit.

Battery

Williams Advanced Engineering supplies the battery, which can provide up to 50kW (67 horsepower) of continuous power and has a regen capacity of 170kW. As this contributes towards only a modest element of the drivetrain’s maximum power output, which must fall within the range of 480 and 520kW, Leschiutta says it is “a moderate hybrid” but believes it has been pitched right for the class’s low-cost and performance-balanced mantra.

“The requirements are modest and the battery can be reasonably small, also because it has to be packaged within an LMP2 cockpit and there’s not a lot of space,” he says. “It’s an excellent compromise and from this point of view I think the Williams battery gets the job done.”

Connor De Phillippi, Marco Wittmann, BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8

Connor De Phillippi, Marco Wittmann, BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Gearbox

Xtrac’s P1359 gearbox is a seven-speed transverse arrangement that counts the MGU as a fully integrated component and has a maximum power capability of 585kW.

Manufacturer-specific gear clusters, hybrid drive gears and ratios have to be homologated to accommodate the many different approaches to engine architecture taken by manufacturers, and the varying power displacement and torque curves that entails.

It may have been specially developed for the LMDh class, but the ’box uses Xtrac’s P1254 integrated valve actuator (IVA) gearchange system, which Leschiutta says is “a fairly conventional and known technology”. The British company has previously collaborated with BMW on its DTM title-winning M4 GT3.

“We work with them well,” Leschiutta says. Excluding the MGU, the package weighs 78kg.

Electric Motor

Bosch supplies the motor generator unit, inverter and is also the integration manager for the entire hybrid system. This includes the brake-by-wire, which cannot be overlooked as manufacturers work out how to deploy the hybrid energy most effectively. Control will be shared by the ECU, developed by the manufacturers, and Bosch’s vehicle control unit – whose configuration, software and settings are not accessible by teams.

“The electronic braking system is a contribution of the hybrid system to the rear-axle braking, [allowing drivers] to move the brake-bias migration,” says Leschiutta, “so there are a lot of things that you can develop. The key is to integrate these two systems. You have a purely hydraulic system that controls the front brakes and partially controls rear brakes, coupled with an electric motor which is contributing to the rear brake torque, so you want the driver to have a very linear feeling of what’s going on.”

The MGU drives through a gear train homologated for each engine and will perform the same regardless of engine type. To Leschiutta, this baked-in parity is “a key attraction of a spec system for this category”.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW Motorsport M, Maurizio Leschiutta, Poject manager BMW M Hybrid V8

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW Motorsport M, Maurizio Leschiutta, Poject manager BMW M Hybrid V8

Photo by: BMW

Packaging, reliability and supply

The uniformity of the hybrid system means all LMDh manufacturers start from the same point on packaging, but their cooling requirements will differ depending on styling priorities. BMW has expertise in fully electric powertrains from racing in Formula E, but Leschiutta says applying this to a system linked to an internal combustion engine “was partially new to us”. However, he says “we haven’t had any major setbacks” in its software development.

The hybrid kit has been running since the start of the year with Porsche, the most advanced of the LMDh manufacturers in its development path. But this was “a mixed blessing” for the Weissach marque, says Leschiutta, as Porsche “went through all the difficult part of getting things sorted”. BMW has experienced “a few niggling issues” with the hybrid kit, but Leschiutta has found it “a positive experience” all told, with the biggest issue resulting from supply chain delays that are impacting the entire motorsport industry.

“Your lead times are much longer than what you are used to working with maybe five or six years ago,” he says, “but you just have to work that into your planning.”

LMH or LMDh?

Leschiutta is in discussions with the organising bodies over how the equity model from convergence between LMDh and LMH manufacturers running bespoke hybrid systems will be reached. He accepts that tolerances in manufacturing and ageing of the components may conceivably mean that not all hybrid systems have the same efficiency, but is confident that BMW has chosen the right path.

“A key attraction of LMDh as a category is that it doesn’t escalate into a technological war, whereas the LMH category, which allows a lot of technical freedom to the manufacturers, could conceivably do so,” he says.

“We have a cost-effective solution which appealed to us with a very well-defined boundary condition, and the hybrid system in the LMDh car absolutely hits that target on the head. The advantage to the spec system is indeed the same for everyone. It’s just one less thing to worry about.”

#24 BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon Van Der Linde

#24 BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon Van Der Linde

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Read Also:
shares
comments
Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
Previous article

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

Marciello to make prototype debut in Rolex 24 with High Class
IMSA

Marciello to make prototype debut in Rolex 24 with High Class

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season.

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022

Mercedes was helped through its difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 campaign by a culture of never having got carried away with its previous success, says Andrew Shovlin.

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro says he cycled a lot less in 2022 than he normally would between races as he “didn’t need to escape from my work” like before.

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.