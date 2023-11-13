Iron Lynx Lamborghini reveals GTD Pro line-up for Daytona before Hypercar debut

The Italian squad will contest the five long-distance races on the IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar that comprise the Endurance Cup.

Two of Lamborghini's Hypercar drivers, Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, will be part of Iron Lynx's assault on the GTD Pro class at Daytona together with Franck Perera and Jordan Pepper.

Two Huracan GT3 EVO 2s are also entered for Daytona in the pro-am GTD category, with one as usual coming under the Iron Dames banner for the winners of the final race in World Endurance Championship's GTE Am class - Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey.

A fourth driver will be announced at a later point to complete the all-female lineup, while Iron Lynx's third car will feature Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni.

Bortolotti, Pepper, Perera and Romain Grosjean finished fourth in GTD Pro at Daytona when Iron Lynx made its IMSA debut this season.

Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini said: “We are very excited to return to the United States, as we enjoyed racing in the IMSA Sportscar Championship very much this year.

“There, we found ourselves learning a completely different way of racing with a paddock that made us feel very welcome.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #63: Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD PRO: Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli

“We are really looking forward to going back to start racing in 2024 with a great race such as the 24 Hours of Daytona with our three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 cars.

“The team will take a short and well-deserved break over December and we will be more than ready to hit the track once again.”

Iron Lynx has planned to enter the remaining rounds of IMSA's Endurance Cup long-distance events with Lamborghini's new SC63 in the GTP class, beginning with the Sebring 12 Hours on 16 March two weeks after the car is due to have its competition debut in the WEC's opening round at Qatar's Losail Circuit.

It was never planned for the car co-developed with Ligier to race at Daytona in 2024.

In addition to Bortolotti and Caldarelli, Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat have been announced as part of Lamborghini's Hypercar roster.

Matteo Cairoli has been widely linked with joining the fray after his recent test at Jerez, with the Porsche GT stalwart telling Motorsport.com: “Now it's time for the next chapter which is LMDh.”