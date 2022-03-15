Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup Next / John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA / Sebring News

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura

Both Oliver Jarvis and Ricky Taylor say the Acura ARX-05 has a narrow operating window but at its best, it can be a formidable weapon for this weekend’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
Listen to this article

Meyer Shank Racing’s Jarvis, who last year raced the now-retired Mazda RT24-P, said the Acura was unexpectedly different from an LMP2 Oreca on which it is based.

“It’s a really interesting car,” said Jarvis, whose full-time MSR teammate for 2022 is Tom Blomqvist, the pair of them winning January’s Rolex 24 Hours along with Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud. “Coming into it, myself and Tom were in a similar position and we both had P2 experience and you expect it to behave the same and that’s not the case.

“It’s quite a unique car and there are a lot of little nuances that make a big difference, and it takes time to learn these little details, and I’m certainly still doing that. It’s a great car, I really enjoyed Daytona but I feel there’s a lot to come from myself.

“We’re working closely with the team to fine-tune things. Obviously we had a good car at Daytona, but Sebring’s a very different race circuit.

“You know, drivers want everything! They want the car to be stable on entry, they want it to rotate at the apex, they want to improve traction – so we’re always asking a lot of the engineers. It’s just reducing the compromises, to make sure if you do stabilize the entry, you don’t compromise the mid-corner, don’t pick up too much understeer. And then Sebring with the bumps is a whole different ballgame. You focus a lot more on keeping the car compliant and also looking after the tires over the duration of a long stint.”

Jarvis admitted that his preconception that the Acura would be like a P2 car initially hindered his acclimation to his new ride for 2022. Now he says the big difference between the ARX-05 and his Mazda from last year is in the power delivery.

“The way the Acura delivers the power, the amount of torque it has, and also the traction control, it’s a very different beast to what we had at Mazda. It has a very sophisticated traction control system on it and getting your head around that, and I think there’s a lot of lap time finding the right settings that work for you. There’s a lot of adjustability, something that we didn’t use so much on the Mazda, so again, it’s a steep learning curve. Every time I’m in the car, I’m working closely with Tom and the engineers.”

By contrast, Ricky Taylor is in his fifth year with the ARX-05, having spent three years with Team Penske, culminating in a championship with Castroneves in 2020. Having returned ‘home’ to Wayne Taylor Racing, he is back in the ride where he won the 2017 championship driving a Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Comparing the Acura to the Cadillac, he said: “The Cadillac… felt more like a Cadillac! It was soft, didn’t make as much downforce, but wasn’t quite as edgy. When you go to the Acura, when you can really pack the downforce on, you can see where the Acura is going to be strong…

“We go to Long Beach and the Cadillacs are extremely strong over the bumpy tracks and then you go to Laguna Seca, the smooth high-speed tracks, and we’re really strong. Sebring falls somewhere in the middle where you get a bit of both. It’s bumpy where the Cadillacs do really well, but it’s also high-speed and you can really add quite a bit of downforce where the Acura does really well.”

Regarding how much the cars require setup adjustments according to the time of day and temperature shifts at Sebring, Taylor observed: “The Acura does have a very small window… in that it is a car meant to go to Le Mans… You run it in a small window, it’s very high speed, you have a few things you want it to do very well, and the track doesn’t change a whole lot. It gains grip but it doesn’t change a whole lot.

“But when you come to Sebring, it’s always a big balance between, ‘Do you want to be good at the beginning or do you want to be good at the end? Because you’re not going to be good at both, and the swing is so massive. You have to think about how we survive the daytime and make it to the night-time, not just attrition-wise but pace-wise and track position-wise… without mentally draining the drivers.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Will Stevens

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Will Stevens

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup
Previous article

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup

Next article

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up” Texas
IndyCar

Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up”

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson Sebring
IMSA

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson
IMSA IMSA

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
IMSA IMSA

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA IMSA

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
IMSA IMSA

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.