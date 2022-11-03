Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed
IMSA News

Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023

Oliver Jarvis will not defend his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title next season and will not remain part of the Meyer Shank Racing driver line-up, the Briton has confirmed.

Gary Watkins
By:
Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
Listen to this article

The team has maintained a wall of silence on the identity of Tom Blomqvist’s teammate in the squad’s new Acura ARX-06 LMDh in 2023.

“I’m not staying,” said Jarvis, who joined the team after four IMSA seasons with Mazda. “It was a one-year agreement and there has been a decision not to continue. For whatever reason it didn’t work out.”

A move to another team for a full campaign isn’t on the cards for Jarvis, because his latest deal with the United Autosports LMP2 squad for the FIA World Endurance Championship commits him to all the races and wouldn’t allow him to take part in the two IMSA fixtures that clash with the WEC.

Jarvis is now looking towards a campaign in the IMSA enduros at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta.

“I have enjoyed my time in IMSA, so I’m keeping my eyes open; there are other opportunities,” said the 38-year-old. “It would have been nice to continue with Shank into the LMDh era. I came into the team with the goal of winning big races and challenging for the title, and we won the Daytona 24 Hours and the title.”

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

No comment was available from Shank apart from the line in a statement last week announcing its drivers for the enduros that co-champion Blomqvist’s full-season teammate will be announced at a later date.

The backstory to Jarvis’s departure from Shank appears to be linked to the team’s failure to take up its option on his services for 2023 at the allotted time. Jarvis then opted to sign a new contract with United, crucially one that gave it first call on his services. There he will be joined by Blomqvist, who has come in to drive the #23 Oreca 07 in place of Alex Lynn.

Shank is known to have tested a number of drivers recently. Neel Jani, Patrick Pilet and Felipe Fraga were among them.

Blomqvist was confirmed for 2023 by Shank in August, while last week it was announced that he will be joined for the enduros by the team’s two IndyCar drivers. Helio Castroneves will race ARX-06 at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta, while Simon Pagenaud will come in for Daytona.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed
Previous article

Audi LMDh car was weeks away from testing when project was axed
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Why Ferrari's long-awaited prototype return is a milestone moment Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

Why Ferrari's long-awaited prototype return is a milestone moment

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move

Chase Elliott respects the move Ross Chastain used to advance in the Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville but struggles on whether NASCAR should ban it.

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day

A remorseful Ty Gibbs took responsibility for his actions in last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville and called the wrecking of his teammate for the win “dirty and unacceptable.”

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

It all comes down to this. NASCAR will crown its three national champions for 2022 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.