Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa

shares
comments
JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa
By:

Joao Barbosa has left the #5 Mustang Sampling team with immediate effect as JDC-Miller MotorSports starts to prepare for a revised driver line-up in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Barbosa, who won two IMSA Prototype titles and three Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona events with Action Express Racing, this year switched – along with Mustang Sampling – to JDC-Miller as AXR cut back to one car.

Barbosa and Bourdais have been very consistent, having scored three podium finishes and two fourth places, and currently lie fifth in the championship, just nine points off the leaders.

However, with three rounds to go – next week’s Petit Le Mans, Laguna Seca, and the Sebring 12 Hours – Tristan Vautier will switch from the #85 car to join Bourdais as the full-timer, while Loic Duval appears to be penciled in as third driver. However, Duval would likely need permission from Audi to race at Petit Le Mans, as it clashes with DTM at Zolder.

“We can’t thank Joao enough for making the move with us to JDC-Miller MotorSports this year as we embarked on the next chapter for Mustang Sampling Racing in IMSA’s premier class,” said Ken Thompson, president and CEO of Mustang Sampling. “The impact that Joao made in helping the team take the first step in a performance increase was immeasurable and for that we are extremely grateful.

“Joao has been and continues to be one of the greatest ambassador’s for sports car racing in the United States and globally. As he focuses on the next chapter of his career, Brenda and I wish him the best in all his future endeavors. He’s been with us every step of the way since we joined IMSA in 2015 and been a key to our championships and race wins…

“When we joined JDC-Miller MotorSports at the beginning of the year, we knew that there would be some areas to grow in our efforts of chasing another IMSA Championship. We were thrilled to start the season with three straight podiums but understand there’s still work to be done and the best thing we can do is use the remaining events in the 2020 season to prepare for 2021.

“Our focus remains on winning the championship and powering our partners at Cadillac to another manufacturers’ title this season.”

While Vautier has been the driver of JDC-Miller’s #85 car for most of the season, he joined Barbosa and Bourdais in the #5 for the six-hour race at Road Atlanta, and the trio finished fourth. Duval, too, has already been the ‘third man’ in the #5 Mustang Sampling car, helping Bourdais and Barbosa to clinch third place in the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours.

The Mustang Sampling Racing team will announce their full driver lineup for the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at a later date.

Although Bourdais – who becomes a full-time IndyCar racer again next year with A.J. Foyt Racing – could feasibly remain on JDC-Miller’s driver roster in 2021, there are four schedule clashes that would prevent him from racing in IMSA.

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

Previous article

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Joao Barbosa
Teams JDC/Miller Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Ricciardo: No regrets on McLaren move despite Renault progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: No regrets on McLaren move despite Renault progress

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Salazar, Vance form partnership
USAC USAC / News

Salazar, Vance form partnership

Latest news

JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: No regrets on McLaren move despite Renault progress

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

4
NASCAR Cup

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

5
Formula 1

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now

30m

Latest news

JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa
IMSA

JDC-Miller shuffles line-up, parts ways with Barbosa

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Inter Europol Competition to make IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021
IMSA

United Autosports set to make Rolex 24 return in 2021

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.