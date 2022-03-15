Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura Next / Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
IMSA News

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

Charitable foundation CheckIt4Andretti and Northeast Digestive have teamed up to give diagnostic screenings for colorectal cancer to high-risk, low-income groups to improve chances of early detection and survival.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
Listen to this article

John Andretti, a winner in IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR, should have turned 59 this month, but since his death from colorectal cancer just over two years ago, his family has been honoring his legacy on and off the track. 

As son Jarett Andretti prepares to compete in the Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend, the CheckIt4Andretti Charitable Foundation is pushing its efforts to promote early detection of colorectal cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. 

The foundation has signed a new partnership with Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC, that will provide colonoscopies free of charge to select low-income patients from a local free and charitable clinic that serves people who have no health insurance and limited access to health care.

“The potential to save lives through early detection of colorectal cancer is enormous,” said Nancy Andretti, John’s wife of 32 years and founder and president of CheckIt4Andretti. “We are grateful to Northeast Digestive Health Center for helping CheckIt4Andretti fulfill our mission of making these screenings available to those who need but can’t afford them.”

Nancy Andretti established the foundation following John’s death to promote the importance of early detection and provide free screenings for high-risk, low-income people who are uninsured, underinsured or too young to qualify for insurance coverage. 

She forged the partnership with Northeast Digestive Health Center through her relationship with Dr. Vinay Patel, her own gastroenterologist at the center. The foundation is working to secure additional partnerships in North Carolina and Indiana, where Jarett lives and where the family’s racing heritage has deep roots. 

“CheckIt4Andretti has found the perfect focus for its mission because low-income individuals are much less likely to have access to diagnostic screenings,” said Patel. “Northeast Digestive Health Center thanks Nancy Andretti and the foundation for the opportunity to save lives and honor John’s legacy at the same time.”

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. More than 50,000 Americans are expected to die this year from colorectal cancer, which trails only lung cancer as the deadliest form of cancer.

Based on new guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society in 2021 lowered its recommended age to begin regular colorectal cancer screenings to 45 years old from 50 previously. 

“I hope my father will be remembered for using his own diagnosis to shine a spotlight on the importance of early detection,” said Jarett Andretti. “And I hope other providers will follow the compassionate lead of Dr. Patel and his team at Northeast Digestive Health Center to help us expand access to potentially life-saving cancer checks.”

CheckIt4Andretti worked with the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to identify high-risk, low-income patients served by one of the organization’s member clinics – the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County in Salisbury – who will be receiving the screening procedure.“Free and charitable clinics are committed to expanding access to quality health care for the uninsured,” said Randy Jordan, CEO of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. “We are indebted to partners like CheckIt4Andretti and Northeast Digestive Health Center who help make it happen where the rubber meets the road.” The association hopes to work with CheckIt4Andretti to find additional health care providers to make more colorectal screenings available to patients of its member clinics across the state, Jordan said.

shares
comments

Related video

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
Previous article

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
Next article

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up” Texas
IndyCar

Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up”

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson Sebring
IMSA

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson
IMSA IMSA

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
IMSA IMSA

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA IMSA

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
IMSA IMSA

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.