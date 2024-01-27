Subscribe
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
News

Newgarden on Daytona 24h: Porsche “can close out as good as anybody”

Josef Newgarden believes his Porsche Penske Motorsport team can “close out” a potential victory the Daytona 24 Hours if it can position itself wisely into the closing stages.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

The reigning Indianapolis 500 champion only made his sportscar debut at Daytona 12 months ago in a Tower Motorsports LMP2 car, before making his PPM GTP bow at Road Atlanta’s IMSA SportsCar Championship season-closing Petit Le Mans – where he finished fourth in a factory-entered 963.

Sharing with Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr and Matt Campbell, Newgarden says he’s well prepared to face the challenge of the 24 hours that lie ahead.

“I feel really comfy in the car,” Newgarden told Motorsport.com. “There’s a lot that goes into each stint, it’s going to be about stint averages, double stints, how you stack up within all those segments.

“I feel like we’ve got a really good base underneath us. I think we can be strong at many points in the race, survive the double-stint situation that everyone has to work through, and if we can get ourselves in position at the end, then I think we’ve got enough to capitalize on it.

“So I think we’ve cautiously optimistic going into the race right now.

“It’s going to take all of us to perform, I’m focused on doing my part, we’ve got to own each ‘race’ that we run – because they all count.”

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Cadillac enters the race as the clear favorite, having topped much of the practice so far and its pair of V-Series.R cars start from the front row after dominating in qualifying.

But Newgarden remains undaunted by the challenge of beating the cars run by Action Express and his IndyCar rivals Chip Ganassi Racing.

“The Cadillac looks strong, no doubt, but I would say that we feel equally prepared, if not more prepared,” he added. “We feel capable of capitalizing at the end of the race – which is what this race is going to be, right? It’s a race to the end, and then that final stint is the real race.

“It’s going to take some good thinking, good positioning until five hours to go. I think that’s the point when it’s about how you position yourself, specifically, and then it’s about how you close it out.

“I think we can close as good just as anybody right now. We’re in with a chance. I feel really confident with Porsche and Team Penske, it is just an iconic relationship. They go back so many years, it’s a dream situation to represent an iconic brand and team at this classic race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

Button forced to miss Chicago NASCAR return in “really good car”

Button forced to miss Chicago NASCAR return in “really good car”

NASCAR Cup
Chicago

Button forced to miss Chicago NASCAR return in “really good car” Button forced to miss Chicago NASCAR return in “really good car”

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

IndyCar

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

IndyCar

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg Neuville's focus on WRC points and beating Ogier on Monte Carlo Saturday leg

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

FE Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy scores first win for Jaguar, moves into points lead

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville edges Ogier in enthralling head-to-head

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

F1 Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe